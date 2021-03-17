March 17 Obituaries

Evelyn Pearl Eaton

Evelyn Pearl Eaton, 91, of Boise, Idaho, formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 9, 2021 at St Luke's Meridian Medical Center in Meridian, Idaho.

She was born Nov. 13, 1929 in Fouke, Ark., to John Gilbert Martin and Alta Pearl Philyaw Martin. She married Jake Willis Rector in March 1946, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her second husband, Harry A. Eaton. She put herself through college, earning her Registered Nurse Degree from the University of Arkansas at the age of 50. She then worked at several local hospitals, including Siloam Springs Memorial Hospital and Washington Regional Medical Center, and became the Director of Nursing at the Woodland Manor Nursing Home in Siloam Springs. She finished her career at the age of 75 at the Fulton County Hospital in Salem, Ark. She was a member of the Christian Faith and enjoyed all crafts, especially sewing, quilting, painting and ceramics. She also enjoyed the outdoors including hunting, fishing and riding motorcycles.

She was also preceded in death by one daughter, Linda Kaye Nokes, one brother, Marcus and one sister Lanita.

She is survived by one daughter, Vivian (Annie) Christie of Boise, Idaho; one son, Michael (Mickey) Rector and wife Patty of Salina, Okla.; six grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

There will be a gathering of family and friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Siloam Springs. She will be interred at Oak Hill Cemetery in Siloam Springs.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

Kinny McCoy

Kinny McCoy, 50, of Gentry, Ark., died March 15, 2021 at the Fayetteville V. A. Medical Center in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Nov. 1, 1970 in Tucson, Ariz., to Michael McCoy and Judith F. Holman. He graduated from Gentry High School. He was a disabled veteran, having served his country with honor in the U.S. Army as an Air Borne Ranger during Operation Desert Storm. He attended the Turning Point Fellowship in Gentry and enjoyed wood burning, studying the Bible, the Dallas Cowboys and the Arkansas Razorbacks.

He is survived by his mother, Judith Holman and stepfather Larry Holman of Gentry; one daughter, Breanna McCoy of Harrogate, Tenn.; and two sisters, Karen McCoy and Kathleen Wilmoth, both of Gentry.

Visitation will from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Backstrom~Pyeatte Funeral Home. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at the Fayetteville National Cemetery with military honors.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.

James "Jimmy" Lee Smith

James "Jimmy" Lee Smith, 61, of Elkins, Ark., died March 12, 2021, at Willard Walker Hospice in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born Feb. 5, 1960 in Siloam Springs, Ark., to James Walter Smith Jr. and Orvella Jo (Pittman) Smith. He worked as the director of IT at Northwest Technical Institute.

He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, John Alan Smith.

Survivors include his daughter, Miranda Cash and husband Chris of Farmington, Ark.; father, Dub Smith of Siloam Springs, Ark.; sister, Desiree Keel and husband Peyton of Fayetteville; fiancé, Stephanie Trolinger of Elkins, and two grandchildren.

Funeral services were March 15, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs. Burial was at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs is in charge of arrangements.