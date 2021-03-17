Ninth-grade boys place seventh

The Siloam Springs ninth grade boys finished seventh overall at the Springdale Schools Invitational held on March 9.

Bentonville won the meet with 157 points. Siloam Springs finished with 39 points.

Noah Race placed first in the discus with a throw of 126 feet, 9 inches.

Jed Derwin was fourth in the shotput at 36-6.5,

Silas Tugwell finished fifth in the high jump at 5-2.

Tugwell was fifth in the triple jump at 36-7

Cooper Church took sixth in the pole vault at 7 feet, 6 inches.

Church placed third in the 400-meter dash at 55.20, while Gill was ninth at 58.67.

Tugwell was eighth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.73

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team of Jared Brewer, Ezekiel Becan, Charlie Hyde and Jadon Gill placed sixth with a time of 10:24.08.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Derwin, Gill, Church and Church toko sixth at 51.45.

Tugwell placed 10th in the 100-meter dash at 12.30, while Derwin was 18th at 12.95.

Hyde placed 19th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:47.42, while Brewer was 20th at 5:52.89.

Hyde was 19th in the 800-meter run at 2:38.81.

Ninth-grade girls

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade girls finished 12th out of 12 teams at the Springdale Schools Ninth Grade Invitational on Tuesday, March 9.

Springdale Central won the meet with 103 points. The Lady Panthers finished with 3.5 points.

The Lady Panthers scored all their points in the high jump with Caroline Buxton's fifth place finish of 4-2.

Hannah Goodman placed 16th in the long jump with a distance of 10-8.

Goodman placed 15th in the 100-meter dash at 15.14, while Buxton was 17th at 16.07.

Goodman placed 14th in the 200-meter dash at 32.66, while Buxton was 17th at 33.47.

Jimena Garcia finished 16th in the 400-meter dash at 1:42.67.