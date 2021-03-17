Pea Ridge uses big inning to put away Lady Panthers

Siloam Springs' softball team wants to avoid giving its opponents big innings, but the Lady Panthers were unable to do so Monday against Pea Ridge.

Pea Ridge scored six runs in the top of the fourth inning to blow open a close ballgame before winning 11-0 at La-Z-Boy Softball Complex.

"We're looking to see fight from our girls and intensity and making plays behind our pitcher," said Siloam Springs coach Emily Grace Ruggeri. "We're doing that for the most part. Our thing is we're just trying to fix not having one bad inning, giving up four or five runs in one inning and making plays with two outs. That's what we're looking for from them."

Pea Ridge scored two runs in the top of the first, but the score remained 2-0 going into the fourth.

The Lady Blackhawks (2-2) collected five of their nine total hits in the fourth and sent 11 batters to the plate. Nalea Holliday opened with a single and Rebekah Konkler walked, followed by back-to-back RBI single from Dallie White and Emily Beck. Ravin Cawthon drove in a run with a grounout and Blakelee Winn had an RBI single. Aleivia Reyna followed with a hit and Callie Cooper reached on an RBI fielder's choice on a bunt.

Pea Ridge coach Josh Reynolds said Monday's game was the first with his entire roster as several players have joined the team following the conclusion of basketball season.

"We came out a little slow," Reynolds said. "A lot of new kids in new positions, basketball kids, moving kids around in the lineup. Still trying to get a feel for it. We're only four games into the season. We're still very young as a group and still very young in the season."

Pea Ridge added a run in the sixth with Holliday's RBI single scoring Reyna. The Lady Blackhawks scored twice in the seventh.

Meanwhile, pitcher Aidan Dayberry limited Siloam Springs (1-11) to just one hit -- a single by Jaden Farmer -- in the shutout win. Dayberry finished with eight strikeouts.

Morgan Williamson took the loss for Siloam Springs.

"We've been in it a lot of innings," Ruggeri said. "We just have one bad inning usually and don't make the plays we need to make behind our pitcher, but we're working on it. We're getting better and improving."

Heritage Invitational

The Lady Panthers went 0-3 at the Rogers Heritage Invitational on Saturday, losing 10-0 to Farmington, 17-1 to Gravette and 3-2 to Rogers Heritage.

In the final game against Heritage, the Lady Panthers led 2-1 going into the sixth inning when Heritage scored two runs to take the win. The game was played on a time limit. It was the third one-run loss of the season for Siloam Springs.

^ d

Up next

The Lady Panthers were scheduled to play Mountain Home on Tuesday in a 5A-West Conference doubleheader. Results were not available at presstime. The Lady Panthers return to action after spring break at home against Alma on March 30.