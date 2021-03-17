Pearson takes first place again

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- John Brown junior Allika Pearson continues to piece together an historic season, this time by submitting another 18-minute effort that captured the top podium spot at the Columbia (Mo.) Spring Fling on Friday afternoon at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course.

Though three races on the season, Pearson averages an 18:37 mark through the 5,000-meter race and hit that mark again on Friday with an 18:38 mark that won her the individual medalist honors -- her third consecutive this season.

John Brown easily finished its best team time of the season, finishing at a 1:42:21 clip and ended in third place with 70 points in the six-team field. St. Mary (Kan.) won the event at 1:38:52, with host Columbia (Mo.) finishing second at 1:42:42.

Sophomore Emerson Turner improved with a time of 20:17 (11th) while senior Sarah Larson posted a 20:43 mark (15th). Senior Elizabeth Brownell's time of 20:53 and sophomore Lainee Stiver's 21:48 were good enough for 19th and 29th place overall, respectively.

Men

Senior Ben Martin raced to a top-10 finish, but the John Brown University men's cross country program finished fourth at the Columbia (Mo.) Spring Fling on Friday.

Martin grabbed ninth place with a time of 27:08, while sophomore Jadin Whiting improved to a 27:48, landing 21st overall. Freshman Jake Hagood's time of 28:35 earned him 28th place while freshman Matt Roehr crossed the line at 28:54 in 31st place. Junior Ryan Knight rounded out the scoring at 29:07 and 33rd place in the field of 42 runners.

Up next

The Golden Eagles now return to action on March 27 at the Sooner Athletic Championships, hosted at Woodson Park in Oklahoma City.