Schools face repairs for flood, accident damage

Siloam Springs Schools will need several hundred thousand of dollars worth of repairs after burst pipes caused flooding in February and two vehicles hit the intermediate school over the span of two months, according to Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.

The costs will be largely covered by insurance, with the exception of deductibles, said Superintendent Jody Wiggins. It is also possible part of the $25,000 deductible for the flooding will be covered by state catastrophic funds, he said.

School board members voted to allow Wiggins to sign contracts related to the storm damage and vehicle crashes.

A vehicle hit the intermediate school on Jan. 5 and a second vehicle hit the school along the same wall about 50 feet away on Feb. 28. Three people were in the second vehicle, which police said was traveling at a high rate of speed, and one person later died as a result of the crash.

A structural engineer visited the school both times to make sure it was safe for students, Patrick said. The interior repairs to damage from the first crash had just been completed when the second crash occurred, he said. The damage from the second crash was much more extensive, he said.

The building has been sealed off and school employees put a construction wall across the interior of the east side of the building so students can use the rest of the school gym, Patrick said.

The first crash caused an estimated $60,000 in damage and preliminary estimates for the second crash are around $180,000, Patrick said. Once the construction company finalizes the quote proposal, it will be submitted to the insurance company for final approval, he said.

The price doesn't include repairs to the gym floor, which are necessary after the second crash caused bricks to fly into the floor, gouging out chunks of wood, Patrick said. The entire floor will have to be sanded, repainted and varnished, which could cost $16,000 to $18,000, he said.

The school's property insurance has a deductible of $25,000 for each accident, Patrick said. The first driver had some insurance on his vehicle, which could help cover the deductible, but Patrick said it's his understanding the second driver was uninsured.

Both Patrick and Wiggins said they have been in touch with the Arkansas Department of Education about the possibility of tapping into catastrophic funds, but their requests were denied because the accidents don't fall into the category, they said.

Water line breaks

Unusually cold weather in February caused water pipes to burst and flood all six of Siloam Springs School District's main campus buildings. Main Street Academy, which the district leases rather than owns, was the only building unaffected, Patrick said.

The high school, middle school and Southside Elementary School had the biggest issues, Patrick said. A waterline also broke on a riser in the press box at Panther Stadium but it was caught before causing any water damage, he said.

The school is still in the process of getting estimates and quotes for repairs, Patrick said. All of the water lines have been fixed and the insurance company gave the go-ahead for repairs to ceiling tiles to begin, he said. The school has also received permission to begin replacing the sport court flooring in the gym at Southside Elementary School because prices on the material are rising rapidly, he said.

"I want to thank and show appreciation to our maintenance and custodial staff for all work they did during that week," Patrick said. "I want to thank all the volunteers that came up and helped us at the intermediate school and all the various staff that jumped in."

The intermediate school had significant damage to the Bright Futures supply room, Patrick said. The cabinetry, ceiling and several sheet rock walls will have to be replaced, he said. The nonprofit lost an estimated $30,000 worth of supplies that were donated and stored in the room, he said.

The community has stepped up to donate money and supplies, he said.

Once the district gets all the quotes together for the flood damage, much of the repair work will be done during spring break or over the summer break so students don't have to be displaced from their educational environment, Patrick said.