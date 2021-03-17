Siloam Springs track teams finish seventh at Springdale meet

The Siloam Springs girls finished seventh at the Springdale Schools High School Relays on Thursday.

Bentonville won the meet with 233.5 points, followed by Fayetteville 184.5, Rogers 85, Bentonville West 69, Springdale Har-Ber 43, Rogers Heritage 39, Siloam Springs 23 and Springdale 15.

Regan Riley placed fifth in the 400-meter run with a time of 1 minute, 5.11 seconds, while Rachel Rine was 11th at 1:10.67.

Quincy Efurd was fifth in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.09.

Riley placed sixth in the triple jump with a distance of 33 feet.

Riley placed eighth in the long jump with a distance of 15-7.5, while Luisa Arndt was 14th at 13-7 and Kate Gryder 15th at 12-2.

Efurd placed eighth in the 100-meter hurdles at 18.89.

Shayla Conley placed 10th in the 3,200-meter run at 14:17.85.

Esther Norwood placed 16th in the high jump with a height of 4-4.

Norwood took 18th place in the 100-meter dash at 15.64, while Gryder was 20th at 15.79 and Nyah Hostler 23rd at 16.66.

Conley placed 15th in the 1,600-meter run at 6:16.31.

Marlen Favela placed 19th in the shot put with a throw of 21-5.

Favela was 21st in the discus with a throw of 52-5.

Gryder placed 22nd in the 200-meter dash at 31.22.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Conley, Rine, Kadynce Hilburn-Frost and Efurd placed fifth at 11:12.86.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Gryder, Arndt, Hostler and Hilburn-Frost took sixth at 1:07.80.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Efurd, Hilburn-Frost, Riley and Rine placed sixth at 4:33.18.

Boys

The Siloam Springs boys also finished seventh at the Springdale meet.

Fayetteville won the meet with 157.5 points, followed by Bentonville 138, Springdale Har-Ber 101.5, Bentonville West 86.5, Rogers Heritage 73.5, Rogers 60, Siloam Springs 42 and Springdale High 35.

Jace Sutulovich placed second in the shot put with a throw of 49-9, while Stanley Theoc placed eighth at 44-1 and Caden McHaney 18th at 33-0.

Sutulovich placed second in the discus with a throw of 140-04, while Alexis Miranda had a seventh-place throw of 124-5 and McHaney 10th place at 113-8.

Michael Capehart placed fourth in the 3,200-meter run at 10:18.17 with Nathan Thurstenson placing 19th at 13:42.75.

Ayden Paroski placed eighth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.90, while Daxton Moody placed 13th at 21.07.

Jeff Phizema placed ninth in the long jump at 18-10, while Stone Stevens was 16th at 16-0.

Keegan Soucie placed 10th in the high jump at 5-6, while Marcus Molina also scored a 5-6.

Soucie placed 11th in the triple jump at 35-10 with Jonathan Graves 13th at 33-2.

Hunter Talley finished 14th in the 300-meter hurdles at 51.54, while Moody was 16th at 52.66.

Patrick Church finished 18th in the 200-meter dash at 25.28, with Graves 22nd at 25.91 and Nick Flack 31st at 27.38.

Wilson Cunningham placed 18th in the 1,600-meter run at 4:58.40, while Levi Fox was 20th at 5:12.64 and Liam Scott 21st at 5:12.64.

Molina placed 18th in the 400-meter dash at 57.85, while Daxton Spence was 24th at 1:01.78 and Anthony Cruz 32nd at 1:06.60.

Soucie placed 22nd in the 100-meter dash at 12.38, while Phizema was 23rd at 12.41.

Cade Gunter finished 22nd in the 800-meter run at 2:26.84, while Caleb Rodgers was 24th at 2:28.72 and Billy Samoff 26th at 2:40.51.

The Panthers' 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Scott, Fox and Capehart placed fourth at 8:58.52.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Church, Soucie, Paroski and Phizema placed fourth at 46.91.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Stevens, Graves, Talley and Church took fifth place with a time of 1:41.07.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Molina, Talley, Cunningham and Scott placed sixth at 3:51.51.

Up next

The Siloam Springs track teams are scheduled to compete Thursday at the Elkins Elks Relays.