Spring Break Bike Fest planned for Saturday

Community members will have the chance to learn about mountain biking this weekend during Spring Break Bike Fest.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday at City Lake Park, according to Recreation Coordinator Ashley Davis.

"It's a new event this year we're hosting in partnership with Borderline OORC," Davis said.

Borderline OORC is a chapter of Ozark Off Road Cyclists, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating and sustaining soft-surface multi-use trails in the Arkansas Ozarks and the River Valley, giving outdoor enthusiasts greater opportunities to live healthy active lives, according to ozarkoffroadcyclists.org.

Participants will be asked to adhere to six-foot social distancing guidelines and to wear masks if social distancing is not possible, Davis said.

The mountain bike group will demonstrate safety tips and tricks, Davis said. There will also be a group ride on the gravel trail that goes around the skills course and the main part of the park, she said.

Along with Borderline, Siloam Springs Fire Department will have its bike medics at the event to instruct people on what to do if they have an accident, Davis said. Phat Tire Bicycle shop will have a tune-up station at the event, she said.

American Legion Post 29 will be providing food for participants, said Mike Henry, second vice commander. The organization plans on serving hot dogs or hamburgers, he said. In adherence to the coronavirus pandemic, Post 29 will either have two volunteers to serve or require participants in the event to wear gloves and to serve themselves the way Golden Corral has set up their buffet during the coronavirus pandemic.

Yard games for kids will be provided by Post 29 and the city, Henry and Davis said. American Legion plans to bring corn hole, a giant checkerboard, ring toss and a giant Jenga set, Henry said. The city also plans to bring corn hole, a giant Jenga set and a giant version of Connect Four, Davis said.

This will be the first year for the city to hold Spring Break Bike Fest, but, if it is successful, Davis said the parks and recreation department may do it again.

"We just want to invite families to come out and enjoy City Lake Park and all it has to offer and maybe develop an interest in mountain biking," Davis said.