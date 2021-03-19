Woman crashes vehicle into retention pond, accused of drunk driving

An allegedly drunk driver hit another vehicle before ending up in the fountain near the Welcome to Siloam Springs sign along U.S. Highway 412 on Thursday afternoon.

Driver Linda Woltman, 30, was arrested in connection with six charges including a second offense of driving while intoxicated and driving left of center, according to Benton County Jail records.

Woltman's vehicle was traveling east on Highway 412, when she crossed the center line and struck a westbound vehicle, according to Major Geoff Lewis, of the Siloam Springs Police Department. Woltnam continued east, crossing the road before her vehicle came to rest in the retention pond, he said.

There was one person in the vehicle Woltman hit who sustained non life-threatening injuries, Lewis said.

The Siloam Springs Fire Department had to do some extrication to get the person in the second vehicle out, although they were not severely trapped, according to Deputy Chief Brent Ford. The person was transported by ambulance to Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, he said.

Woltman was already out of the vehicle when the fire department arrived on scene and was transported by police, he said.

On Friday, Woltman was being held in the Benton County Jail on charges of driving left of center, careless and prohibited driving, violation of Omnibus DWI Act - second offense, driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance and criminal mischief.

Janelle Jessen/Siloam Sunday First responders work to extract a patient from a minivan after an crash along U.S. Highway 412 on Thursday. A second minivan drove into the fountain at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 412.