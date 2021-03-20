Five covid-19 cases in school district

Siloam Springs Schools reported five active positive cases of covid-19 among students on Thursday.

A total of 63 students were in quarantine after being identified as probable close contacts, according to the district website, siloamschools.com. There were no positive active cases among staff members and no staff members were in quarantine, the site stated.

The numbers were up from last week, when there were zero cases in the district. The school has seen a cumulative total of 385 cases this year, the website states.

Siloam Springs School District students begin spring break on Monday and also had Friday off for teacher professional development.

As of press time, John Brown University had not reported cases for the week of March 15 through 19. Last week, the university had one active positive case among students isolating off campus and no cases among staff members. As of March 11, JBU has seen 25 cases since this semester began in February.

Arkansas Center for Health Improvement is not reporting covid-19 infection rates within communities, school districts and ZIP codes due to substantially reduced testing rates over the past several weeks, the website achi.net states.

"To avoid misrepresenting infection risk, ACHI will discontinue reporting local level data," the site states.