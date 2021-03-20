ON TAP

Monday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

Southwestern (Kan.) at JBU men/women^3 p.m.

Tuesday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

SW Assem. of God at JBU women^3 p.m.

SW Assem. of God at JBU men^5 p.m.

Wednesday's games

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

John Brown at Philander Smith^6 p.m.

Thursday's games

COLLEGE TENNIS

JBU men/women at UA-Fort Smith^2 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at Greenland

Siloam Springs vs. Prairie Grove^3 p.m.

Friday's games

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at Greenland

Siloam Springs vs. NWA Hornets^12:30 p.m.

Saturday's games

COLLEGE SOCCER

Texas Wesleyan at JBU women^2 p.m.

Texas Wesleyan at JBU men^4 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

at Prairie Grove

Siloam Springs vs. Pea Ridge^10 a.m.

