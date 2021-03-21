Arrests and citations

March 8

• Jamey Suzanne Anderson, 54, cited in connection with shoplifting.

• Jayme Lynn Stanton, 37, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Brandon Don McGarrah, 32, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Justin Paul Mahurin, 41, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 9

• Jamie Mark Tosta, 40, arrested in connection with theft of property x2; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury; interference with emergency communications first degree.

• Austin Levi Maxwell, 32, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Juvenile, 14, arrested in connection with fleeing; resisting arrest - refusal to submit to arrest; assault - third degree; battery in the second degree; disorderly conduct; obstructing governmental operations.

March 10

• Pete McCotry Jr, 35, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Amanda Renee Bayley, 34, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance x2; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Tony Lee Peebles, 69, arrested in connection with failure to appear (Delaware County Sheriff's Office #CF-2019-00281)

• Logan Timothy Hawkins, 19, cited in connection with failure to pay.

• Larry Alan Whitehurst, 35, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 11

• Anthony Shane Fischer, 30, cited in connection with shoplifting.

March 12

• Steven Bobby Hughes, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Kyle Joseph Reyes, 21, arrested in connection with failure to comply with registration and reporting requirements.

• Joseph Earl Gamber, 60, arrested in connection with carrying a weapon; obstructing governmental operations.

• Matt Dustin Drake, 46, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tammy Rechelle Rogers, 45, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 13

• Saylee Jay Calcott, 22, arrested in connection with fleeing; no driver's license; careless/prohibitive driving; insurance required - minimum coverage.

• Dustin James Libertus, 32,arrested in connection with driving or boating while intoxicated; DWI, refusal to submit to test.

• Joshua Henry Kuepler, 38, arrested in connection with possession with intent to deliver (methamphetamine/cocaine); possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; probation violation warrant.

• Alison Renae Morrow, 27, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Jonathan Patrick Cole, 26, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; battery in the third degree.

• Bridgett Dian Pack, 40, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 14

• Matthew Allen Jones, 33, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Logan Timothy Hawkins, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Steven Tyler Watkins, 29, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Christopher William Stowers, 35, arrested in connection with domestic battering - third degree; aggravated assault on a family or household member.