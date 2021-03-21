Sign in
Blackman earns second straight defensive honor

Today at 4:00 a.m.
For the second straight week, John Brown University sophomore libero Jillian Blackman has earned Sooner Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday, March 15.

Blackman, currently ranked eighth in the nation in digs per set, averages 6.3 scoops per game and accounts for over one-third of the Golden Eagle defensive effort that averages 17.7 per set.

In a five-set victory at Oklahoma Panhandle State on Friday (March 12) night, Blackman posted a career-high 36 digs - and added eight assists. The Stilwell, Kan. product also contributed 24 more scoops the following afternoon in a four-set loss at Wayland Baptist (Texas). On the week, she passed at a .954 clip (62-of-65).

