Carr honored at last meeting

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS, Okla. -- Mayor/Municipal Authority Chairperson Elaine Carr was honored by the West Siloam Springs Town Board, the Oklahoma Municipal League (OML) and the OML's Mayors Council of Oklahoma during the Board of Trustees' meeting on Monday.

It was Carr's last meeting as mayor. She received a plaque from her fellow board members; a proclamation from the Mayors Council, where Carr served as the District One/Grand Gateway director for the board of directors of the organization; and a statue depicting the End of the Trail from OML, where Carr served on the board of directors for District One.

During the meeting, Carr thanked everyone for the cards and phone calls she received. She read Proverbs 4:25-27 to the board and told them to work together on projects and to stay engaged with OML and the Oklahoma Municipal Assurance Group (OMAG). OMAG was created as an inter-local agency to provide a means for cities and towns to jointly address insurance needs, according to omag.org.

Carr said she appreciated representatives of OML and the Mayors Council coming so far from the towns they govern to be at the meeting. Members of her family were also present, she said.

OML's representative Ray Poland is the mayor of Jones, Okla., which is located 19 miles to the east of Oklahoma City; and the Council of Mayor's Representative Craig Parham is the mayor of Amber, Okla., which is located 38 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

"It was an honor to serve on the Congress of Mayors and the OML board," Carr said.

Rhonda Wise, who serves as vice mayor, municipal authority vice chair and assistant town clerk, commended Carr for all she has done.

"I know the community speaks highly of you," Wise said. "I know you've done lots of stuff for the town."

Parham read a proclamation from the Council of Mayors, noting that Carr has served as mayor since 2003; on the board Council of Mayors since 2009; on the board of OML since 2011 and was inducted into the Oklahoma Hall of Fame in 2017.

"I've been in it 22 years, she's been in it 23 and let me tell you what, if you can find someone that can hang on that long, it's because they care about your community, and your citizens, your neighbors and everybody together," Parham said.

Poland spoke in place of OML's Executive Director Mike Fina, who had a previous engagement. He asked the crowd if they knew how much Carr had accomplished and how much her voice carries in Oklahoma City.

Poland said there were 586 towns and cities in the state of Oklahoma and 550 of those have a population of less than 7,000.

"That means the guys in the cities, the big cities, think they run everything," Poland said. " ... and if we don't do what Elaine does, showing up every month to OML meetings, calling the senators and our state reps, we get left out in the cold."

The last award to Carr was presented by Trustee Sam Byers. The board chipped in to get a plaque to commemorate Carr's 23 years of service, dedication and devotion to the town of West Siloam Springs.

"You've been a great asset to our citizens and our community and we just want to thank you," Byers said.

Town Attorney Jot Hartley discussed Carr during his report to the board. He said it was fun collaborating with someone who cares about their town and trying to improve the town and sharing ideas to make the town better.

"Of all the towns I've represented I've never had a mayor of a town work harder for her town, care more for her town than Elaine Carr," Hartley said.

Board members voted to appoint Sandra Parsons to fill Carr's position as Ward Four Trustee for the Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority. Since Parsons was appointed to the board, she will have to run again in two years. The new mayor of West Siloam Springs will be chosen by the town board at the next town meeting, which is planned for April 19.

The Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority also discussed the following items:

• Approved the minutes of the February 2021 minutes from the Board of Trustees and Municipal Authority meetings.

• Heard reports from town officials: Kris Kirk, CPA; Police Chief Larry Barnett; Code Enforcement Waylon Chandler; Carr; Wise; Hartley and Director of Public Works Keith Morgan.

• Approved purchase orders for February 2021. General PO No. 34160-34221 totaling $139,917; EMS PO No. 123 totaling $20,060; and Drug Forfeiture PO No. 22 totaling $4,574.

• Approved an emergency clause for emergency items that may come up after the agenda was created.

• Approved the addition of Byers and Trustee Marty Thompson as signees on town and municipal authority bank accounts and the removal of Carr from those same accounts.

• Approved a the donation of the firearm belonging to the late Assistant Police Chief Randy Jackson to Jackson's son Scott, who has a clear and valid background check.

• Tabled a discussion on the tornado siren at Moseley Public School to help pay the remaining emergency balance of $8,501.

• Tabled a discussion on approving an ordinance amending Chapter 13 of West Siloam Springs' code of ordinances to include a $200 fee for town personnel to abate weeds and trash from a property and a $400 fee for the town to abate a dilapidated property.

• Approved a business license for Utility Tri-State Trailers located at 2763 Hwy 412, Watts, Okla.

• Tabled a revision of code ordinances concerning a revision of Chapter Four of the West Siloam Springs' code of ordinances regarding inspection fees.

• Approved getting a light switch wired up in Chandler's office.

• Re-Approved the annexation of ordinances that were not recorded with the Delaware County Clerk. The ordinances required re-approval because of the lack of an emergency clause on the part of the town.

• Approved Barnett's evaluation and cost of living increase of four percent, or $2,379 annually, to begin on Barnett's first paycheck in July when the new fiscal budget begins.

• Discussed the Cherokee Nation providing the coronavirus vaccine to non-Native Americans at Cherokee Nation clinics.

• Approved municipal authority purchase orders for February 2021. Water PO No. 11312-11941 totaling $55,705; Streets PO No. 1590-1596 totaling $3,495; approving Meter PO No. 687-693 totaling $373.36.

• Approved getting the cost and plans for a new municipal building.

• Approved a contract for the east side sewer project to go to Ground Zero Construction Inc. The contract is contingent on the company receiving their System for Award Management (SAM) registration. This registration will allow the construction company to do business with the government.

• Approving Morgan's cost of living raise of four percent or $2,379 annually to take affect on Morgan's first paycheck in July following the beginning of the new fiscal budget.

Marc Hayot/Siloam Sunday During her last meeting as mayor of West Siloam Springs, Elaine Carr (left, with Jones, Oklahoma, Mayor Ray Poland) received a statue from the Oklahoma Municipal League for her years of service as the Director for District One on the Oklahoma Municipal League’s Board of Directors.