City approves B&G Club contract

Siloam Springs city directors approved a three-year contract with Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County to provide several youth sports programs, during Tuesday's meeting.

Community Development Director Don Clark said the city has been working with the Boys & Girls Club for at least 25 years to provide activities the city is unable to provide. In 2014, Clark bid out the contract and the only response he received was from the Boys & Girls Club, he said.

Since the Boys & Girls Club is the only organization in the area to provide these services, city staff asked the board to waive the competitive bidding process and pass Ordinance 21-05 with a single reading due.

"We feel like they're uniquely qualified to provide this along with the other services they provide to children in this area that are like after school programs and summer programs as well," Clark said.

Clark said the city pays the Boys & Girls Club $85,000 annually to provide various sports to kids within the city. The Boys & Girls Club offer the following sports, according to Exhibit A in the board's March 16 meeting packet: Basketball (Grades K-12); Cheerleading (Grades: K-7); Football - Tackle (Grades 2-6); Football - Flag (Grades K-6); Softball (Grades K-8); and Volleyball (Grades 3-6).

Several board members praised the Boys & Girls Club for the work they do with kids. Director David Allen said as a former board member of the Boys & Girls Club, the nonprofit offers fantastic opportunities and that the city is getting "a heck of a deal."

"I'll say if anybody around the community doesn't understand the value we receive just start asking questions," Allen said.

Allen also asked Clark why the contract was not renewed back in December with the contracts with the Chamber of Commerce, Main Street Siloam Springs and the Siloam Springs Museum. Clark told Allen the current contract expires at the end of March.

Director Carol Smiley offered her support to the Boys & Girls Club and encouraged people to visit the facility and see what the club offers.

"I think it's a wonderful opportunity for our citizens and their children," Smiley said.

Director Mindy Hunt wanted to clarify exactly how long the city has worked with the Boys & Girls. Clark said before 2014, the city did not have a formal service contract but still paid the Boys & Girls Club to provide services. The city started service entering contracts with the nonprofit to be in compliance with state law, he said.

Hunt said she concurred with the other directors that the Boys & Girls Club serves an important role in working with the city.

"I think it's something that we most definitely need to do, invest in our youth right now so I am very supportive of this continued relationship," Hunt said.

As a neighbor to the Boys & Girls Club, Director Marla Sappington said she gets to see everything that goes on over there. Sappington works for the Mana Center which is located across a cul-de-sac from the Boys & Girls Club.

"You can just see that the kids are just relaxed and they're enjoying what they're doing," Sappington said.

The board of directors also discussed and voted on the following items:

Consent agenda

• Approving the workshop minutes for the March 2 workshop.

• Approving regular meeting minutes for the March 2 city board meeting.

• Approving a purchase for a 2022 walking floor trailer from Ken's Truck Repair Inc. in the amount of $85,000.

• Approving a grant application for a $13,000 grant from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Airport Coronavirus Response Grant Program (ACRGP),

Ordinances

• Placing Ordinance 21-02 regarding the vacation of un-named rights-of-way at 316 N. Hico St. on its third reading and taking a separate vote to adopt the ordinance.

• Placing Ordinance 21-03 concerning the rezoning 813 Ark. Hwy. 16 from A-1 (Agriculture) to R-2 (Residential Medium) on its second reading.

• Placing Ordinance 21-04 regarding amending Chapter 102 of the Zoning Code to remove floor-to-area ratio from residential zoning requirements on its second reading.

Staff reports

• January 2021 financials.

• Administrator's report.