Gentry man flees deputies in stolen U-Haul

A Gentry man was arrested on Thursday after leading Benton County Sheriff's deputies on a chase through parts of Siloam Springs and Gentry.

Jeffrey Sickles, 39, was arrested in connection with outstanding felony warrants, theft by receiving, fleeing, reckless driving, criminal mischief and various traffic violations, according to Lt. Shannon Jenkins, of the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

At 6:54 p.m. Benton County Sheriff's deputies attempted a traffic stop on a 2020 White Ford Transit U-Haul van, which was reported stolen in Fayetteville, Jenkins said.

The van fled from the area of West Central Street and Holly Street in Siloam Springs and continued north of the city into Gentry, where the suspect came to a dead end part of Marion Lee Road, Jenkins said. He continued to drive through several fences and onto private property before going into a ditch near the intersection of Siloam City Lake Road and Taylor Orchard Road, Jenkins said.

Two other females were in the vehicle but not arrested, Jenkins said. They were released after being checked by medical personnel, she said.

On Friday, Sickles was being held in the Benton County Jail awaiting a bond hearing, according to Joseph Thomas, Records Division Supervisor/ACIC Assistant TAC Coordinator.