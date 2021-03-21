JBU men's soccer players honored

Senior goalkeeper Jens Keemers and sophomore midfielder Oscar Carballo were named Sooner Athletic Defensive and Offensive Players of the Week, respectively, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

Then on Tuesday, Keemers was named the NAIA's National Defensive Player of the Week.

Keemers, a Dutch national, posted his first career victory between the three bars on Saturday, March 13, behind a career-high 11 saves. Including a pair of point-blank second-half saves, Keemers backstopped the Golden Eagles to its first victory at Alumni Field this season. On Tuesday afternoon (March 9), Keemers boasted a then-career-high nine saves in JBU's 1-1 double-overtime draw at No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan, extending the Golden Eagles' unbeaten streak in Bartlesville, to three.

Keemers finished the week with 20 saves, a 1-0-1 record and a .45 goals-against average.

Carballo, a native of Costa Rica, notched a six-point week, including a pair of big goals in John Brown's draw at No. 2 Oklahoma Wesleyan and 3-1 convincing victory over Oklahoma City. At OKWU, Carballo's header off a gorgeous feed from freshman Ivan Garcia off the restart stunned the Wesleyan crowd and held up as the match-tying goal in the double-overtime affair. On Saturday, Carballo's header in the box off a feed from junior Adrian Immel off the left flank broke open the scoring - until Carballo assisted on two Jacob Zamarron second-half strikes to provide JBU its first victory at home this season.