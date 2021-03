The John Brown University women's and men's soccer teams defeated Central Christian by identical 4-0 scores on Tuesday in McPherson, Kan.

The women improved to 6-0 with the win and 6-0 in Sooner Athletic Conference play.

The men are now 3-3-1 overall and 3-3 in conference.

Complete statistics were not available at presstime.

Both JBU teams are back in action at home Tuesday against Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas). The women's game kicks off at 3 p.m., followed by the men's game at 5 p.m.