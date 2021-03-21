Sign in
Junior high track teams compete in first meets

by Graham Thomas | Today at 4:00 a.m.

The Siloam Springs seventh- and eighth-grade track teams participated in their first meet of the season Monday at Bentonville West in Centerton.

Seventh-grade girls

Cenzi Johnson placed fourth in the 100-meter dash at 14.37 seconds, while Kaelyn Seagraves was seventh at 15.29.

Addison Harris finished sixth in the 200-meter dash at 31.80 with Makaley Honea placing ninth at 45.93.

Amelia Nichols took fifth place in the 400-meter dash at 1:26.76, while Peyton Lesso was sixth at 1:26.89.

Flora Barkert finished third in the 800-meter run at 3:20.09.

Vanessa Frias placed first in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:16.37, while Hannah Bergthold took fourth at 7:20.62.

Emma Fidler placed fifth in the 100-meter hurdles at 22.09, while Norah Perkins was eighth at 22.72.

Fidler finished third in the 300-meter hurdles at 1:02.82.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Harris, Johnson, Perkins and Seagraves finished fifth with a time of 1:03.39.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Harris, Johnson, Perkins and Seagraves took second at 2:03.09.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Barkert, Frias, Lesso and Story Castagna finished fourth at 5:27.57.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Barkert, Bergthold, Perkisn and Castagna placed second at 12:23.01.

Perkins won first place in the high jump with a distance of 4-4.

Johnson placed fourth in the long jump at 13-7, while Perkins was fifth at 13-0.

Harris placed third in the triple jump at 25-5, while Fidler was fifth at 21-5.

Mia Radford placed second in the shot put at 24-10, while Hailey Janes was fourth at 24-7.

Janes finished first in the discus at 64-3 with Radford in second place at 60-0.

Seventh-grade boys

Mason Short finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at 14.08, while Malachi Whitaker was seventh at 14.85.

Julian Fierro took fifth in the 200-meter dash at 32.28, while Max Carter was sixth at 32.56.

Ian Muangchanh placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:11.99, while Austin Gammill was sixth at 1:13.58.

Chance Cunningham placed fourth in the 800-meter run at 2:40.08, while Deacon Maples was seventh at 3:01.64.

Max Layne finished fourth in the 1,600-meter run at 6:20.24, while Morgan Lloyd was fifth at 7:13.26.

Jack O'Brien placed first in the 300-meter hurdles at 57.73 with Short placing fifth at 59.70.

The 4x100-meter relay team of Gammill, Jonathan Hyde, O'Brien and Short placed second at 54.84.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Gammill, O'Brien, Short and Carter finished third at 2:00.89.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Cunningham, Gammill, Hyde and Muangchanh finished third at 4:45.36.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Cunningham, Layne, Lloyd and Deacon Maples finisehd second at 11:25.53.

O'Brien finished first in the high jump at 4-10, followed by Short in second place at 4-6.

Maples placed first in the long jump at 13-4.5, while Layne was eighth at 11-2.

James Grunig placed fourth in the shot put at 23-11.75.

Grunig took sixth in the discus at 54-2.

Eighth-grade girls

Britain Glenn placed seventh in the 100-meter dash at 16.43.

Jaylin Harried placed third in the 200-meter dash at 30.57.

Bailey Church finished seventh in the 400-meter dash at 1:16.54, while Abby Herndon was 10th at 1:36.35.

Josselyn Amador took ninth place in the 800-meter run at 4:01.36, while Joselyne Rivera-Linan was 10th at 4:16.36.

Estela Gonzalez placed eighth int he 1,600-meter run at 7:49.10.

Aveary Speed placed fourth in the 300-meter hurdles at 58.32.

The Lady Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Ruth Hansen, Harried, Kaidence Prendergast and Speed placed third at 57.23.

The 4x200-meter relay team of Hansen, Harried, Prendergast and Speed took fourth place at 2:13.77.

The 4x400-meter relay team of Glenn, Abby Herndon, Prendergast and Church finished fourth at 5:46.89.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Hailey Fox, Gonzalez, Kathryne Hilburn and Chuch took third at 13:40.14.

Prendergast placed fourth in the high jump at 4-0.

Harried was sixth in the long jump at 13-7, while Speed was seventh at 12-9.

Speed placed second in the triple jump at 27-2, while Hansen was fourth at 26-6.

Reese Sutulovich finished eighth in the shot put at 26-8, while Alexa Ward was seventh at 21-5.

Emeri Collette won the discus with a throw of 61-7.

Eighth-grade boys

Mikey McKinley finished fifth in the 100-meter dash at 13.14, while Roman Loyo was 10th at 14.40.

Chase Tighman took eighth place in the 200-meter dash at 29.73.

Tighman placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 1:05.29, while Fabian Trujillo was 10th at 1:12.30.

Timothy Haak finished fifth in the 800-meter run at 2:39.63.

Tommy Seitz placed sixth in the 1,600-meter run at 5:41.11, while Korbin Rogers was seventh at 6:13.01.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Gio Flores, Alykyus Jones, Parker Malonson and Uriel Padilla placed seventh at 53.50.

The Panthers' 4x400-meter relay team of Diego Palacios, Seitz, William Jones and Eli Harget finished fifth at 4:46.88.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Haak, Rogers, Seitz and Palacios placed fourth with a time of 11:31.13.

Flores finished sixth in the high jump at 5-0, while McKinley was ninth at 4-6.

McKinley placed fifth in the long jump at 16-1, while Malonson was seventh at 14-4.25.

Flores placed fourth in the triple jump at 31-6, while Malonson was sixth at 29-7.

Efren Underwood placed seventh in the shot put at 29-2.75, while Drew Claborn was eighth at 29-1.5.

Claborn took second place in the discus at 92-0, while Jacob Null was eighth at 74-9.

Ninth-grade

The Siloam Springs ninth-grade boys finished eighth at the Bentonville Tiger Relays on Tuesday.

Bentonville won the meet with 164 points.

Siloam Springs finished with 24.5 points.

The Panthers' 4x100-meter relay team of Jed Derwin, Jadon Gill, Cooper Church and Silas Tugwell finished seventh at 50.36.

The 4x800-meter relay team of Jared Brewer, Ezekiel Becan, Charlie Hyde and Gill also finished seventh at 10:21.76.

Tugwell placed second overall in the triple jump with a distance of 38-5.

Derwin placed sixth in the shot put with a throw of 38-3.5.

Noah Race placed sixth in the discus at 119-11.

In the high jump, Tugwell placed sixth at 5-4.

Church placed sixth in the pole vault at 8-6, while Becan was seventh at 8-0.

Silas Tugwell finished 15th in the 100-meter dash at 12.94, while Jed Derwin was 21st at 13.22.

Tugwell finished 12th in the 200-meter dash at 26.41.

Cooper Church played 16th in the 400-meter dash at 1:02.90 with Jadon Gill placing 19th at 1:03.79.

Charlie Hyde was 17th in the 1,600-meter run at 5:30.05, while Jared Brewer was 23rd at 5:41.83.

In ninth-grade girls action, Jimena Garcia finished 30th in the 100-meter dash at 17.87.

Garcia finished 29th in the 200-meter dash at 37.82.

