Mountain Home sweeps SSHS softball

The Siloam Springs softball team dropped both games of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader to Mountain Home 12-2 and 18-1 on Tuesday at La-Z-Boy Park.

The Lady Panthers led 2-1 in Game 1 after scoring single runs in the first two innings.

Mountain Home (6-0, 4-0) scored five runs in the top of the third inning to go up 6-2 and the Lady Bombers added three runs in the fifth and three more in the seventh for the 12-2 win.

Gracie Uchtman had three hits and scored four runs for Mountain Home, while Marcie Cudworth had three hits and scored two runs. Olivia Crabb and Mallorie Drewry each had two hits.

Maggie Torres led Siloam Springs with two hits, while Micah Curry, Hilarie Buffington, Brooke Smith, Jaden Farmer and Lexi Masters each had hits. Buffington and Curry had RBIs, while Morgan Williamson and Smith each scored runs.

Masters and Williamson split the pitching duties.

The Lady Bombers scored in every inning in a four-inning win in Game 2.

Mountain Home led 4-1 after the first, 11-1 after two and added two runs in the third and five in the fourth.

Uchtman had three hits, three runs and two RBIs, Katelyn Hill had three hits, three runs and four RBIs. Drewry had two hits, three runs and two RBIs. Emily Payne had two hits, two runs and four RBIs, with Cudworth having two runs scored, Tori Robb two RBIs and Mallory Pierski three runs scored.

Curry had a hit and RBI for Siloam Springs, while Mimo Jacklik and Masters each had a hit.

Williamson and Masters split the pitching duties in Game 2 as well.

Up next

The Lady Panthers (1-13, 0-4) are scheduled to return to action March 30 against Alma.