Obituaries

Della Mae Crittenden

Della Mae Crittenden, 88, of Muskogee, Okla., (formerly of Siloam Springs, Ark.), made her heavenly debut on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born May 22, 1932, Dripping Springs (Natural Falls) Oklahoma, to Jewell and Lola Mae (LeRoy) Buck. She met Haskell Rogers Crittenden and they married on February 5, 1949. They shared 59 years together. After the passing of Haskell in 2008, she married long-time friend, Ray Tramell in 2013. Della was an exceptional wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Della is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Starla Jean; husband, Haskell Crittenden; five brothers; and husband, Ray Tramell.

Survivors include daughters, Becky Winkler (BJ) of Westville, Okla.; Betty Martin of Muskogee; Brenda Hunt of Colcord, Okla.; Sharla Radanovich (Steve) of Muskogee; 10 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; brother Ronnie Buck of Watts, Okla.; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Service will be at 12 p.m. Monday, March 22, at LifePoint Church in Muskogee with Rev. Larry Wright officiating. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Fort Gibson National Cemetery.

Funeral service under the direction of Cornerstone Funeral Home & Crematory.

William Edward "Billy" Hall

William Edward "Billy" Hall, 54 of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 16, 2021 at Washington Regional Medical Center, in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born June 27, 1966 in Whittier, Calif., to William Ernest Hall and Linda Louise Stender. He worked as a truck driver for Central States Metal. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm and member of the VFW.

He is survived by his daughter, Desirae Hall of Fayetteville; his parents, William Hall and wife Janie of Bentonville, Ark., and Linda Honea and husband Tommy of Fayetteville; sister, Kim Boyd of Gentry, Ark.; and step siblings Preston Honea, Teka Bryan, Denise Necessary, Steve Little, Tiffany Snodgrass and Tanner Tyree.

Funeral services were March 20, 2021 at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Siloam Springs, Ark. Burial will be at Fayetteville National Cemetery at a later date.

