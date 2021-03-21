Panthers salvage split with Bombers

With two games that could have gone either way for both teams, Siloam Springs was happy to salvage a split with Mountain Home.

The Panthers defeated the Bombers 6-4 in the nightcap of a 5A-West Conference doubleheader at James Butts Baseball Complex, and they earned a leg up on a potential tiebreaker after losing Game 1 by a 2-1 score.

"Splitting with a team like Mountain Home, we'll take it anyday on the road or at home, yes sir," said Siloam Springs head coach Alan Hardcastle.

Coming off the 2-1 loss to the Bombers in Game 1, Siloam Springs came out and scored all six of their runs in the bottom of the first inning of Game 2.

Elijah Coffey got the big inning started with a walk and Gavin Henson singled to left field. After J.P. Wills drew a walk to load the bases, Mountain Home coach Tim Carver pulled his starting pitcher, Jacob Czanstkowski, after just three batters and brought in Reed Ellison.

Christian Ledeker greeted Ellison with a sharp ground ball to second that took a big hop over the second baseman and led to two runs scored.

Jacob Gilbert drew walk and Brayden Fain drew another walk with the bases loaded to make it 3-0.

Nathan Lee singled to drive in a run and Nick Driscoll's ground ball led to another run scored as the Panthers batted around in the six-run inning.

"Coming out and scoring six in the bottom of the first felt good," Hardcastle said.

The Bombers got two runs back off Siloam Springs starter Jacob Gilbert in the second inning, but Gilbert pitched scoreless frames in the third, fourth and fifth to hold the score at 6-2.

Meanwhile Mountain Home turned to left-hander Isaac House in the second inning and he held Siloam Springs scoreless over the next five innings, scattering five hits.

The Bombers (4-6, 3-1) collected three straight hits to get a run off Gilbert in the sixth, but he struck out the final two batters of the inning to keep a 6-3 lead.

In the seventh, Gilbert struck out two batters and was one strike away from a complete game victory when a call didn't go the Panthers' way and the inning continued with an RBI single from Ellison as Mountain Home pulled within 6-4.

Because of his pitch count, Gilbert's pitching night was over and Christian Ledeker relieved.

Ledeker walked the first batter he faced as the Bombers brought the winning run to the plate, but Ellison was caught stealing at third by Wills for the game's final out.

"I feel like we gave them a few runs early, but I feel like our boys battled really hard," Carver said. "Siloam Springs did a good job of preventing us from getting any more. It's just one of those situations where you let up a little too early and you try to claw back and we just couldn't do it tonight in the second game."

Siloam Springs finished with seven hits in Game 2 with Ledeker and Nathan Lee each collecting two.

"Overall not a great hitting performance," Hardcastle said. "We did hit the ball hard, just hit it right at them at times."

Gilbert (3-0) got the win with five strikeouts, while Ledeker got the save.

"Gilbert threw strikes, settled in and we made some great defensive plays behind him and got the W," Hardcastle said.

Siloam Springs 6, Mountain Home 4

Mountain Home^020^001^1^--^4^10^1

Siloam Springs^600^000^X^--^6^7^1

Czanstkowski, Ellison (1), House (2) and Walker. Gilbert, Ledeker (7) and Wills. W - Gilbert, 3-0. L, Czanstkowki. SV - Ledeker (1).

Mountain Home 2, Siloam Springs 1

Logen Walker threw a complete game with only three hits allowed as the Bombers took the opening game.

Mountain Home scored in the opening inning, taking advantage of three walks and a hit batter by Game 1 starter Gavin Henson. Henson settled down after that, pitching five innings and leaving the mound with a 1-1 tie.

The Panthers scored their run in the fourth on a Mountain home error and had more chances in the game that were ousted by poor base running.

The Bombers plated a run in the top of the seventh as Brett Manes drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.

Austin Gilbert doubled with two outs in the bottom of the seventh, but Walker retired Brayden Fain with a fly ball to right field to end the game.

Mountain Home 2, Siloam Springs 1

Mountain Home^100^000^1^--^2^7^3

Siloam Springs^000^100^0^--^1^3^2

Walker and Lance. Henson, Fain (6) and Wills. W - Walker. L - Fain. SV - None.

Morrilton 11, Siloam Springs 5

Morrilton scored a combined nine runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 11-5 win against Siloam Springs on Thursday in Morrilton.

The Devil Dogs (7-1-1) led 2-0 going into the fourth inning when the Panthers scored a run to pull within 2-1 on a Jacob Gilbert double. Siloam Springs added three runs in the fifth to go up 4-2. Elijah Coffey scored on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2 and two more runs scored on a two-run single by Andrew Pilcher.

The Devil Dogs responded with three runs in the third and Morrilton's Phillip Drilling hit a grand slam in the sixth as part of a six-run inning.

J.P. Wills hit a solo home run in the seventh inning for Siloam Springs.

Christian Ledeker pitched the first four innings for the Panthers, allowing two hits, five walks with eight strikeouts. Lucas Junkermann and Spencer Stephenson pitched in relief with Junkermann taking the loss.

Up next

The Panthers are scheduled to return to action this week. The Panthers play on Thursday against Prairie Grove and on Friday against the NWA Homeschool Hornets. Both of those games are in Greenland. Siloam Springs is scheduled to play at Pea Ridge on Saturday.