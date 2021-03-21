School board election uncontested

The May election for Siloam Springs School Board's Zone 5 will be uncontested.

Incumbent Connie Matchell was the only person to file for the position, according to the Benton County Clerk's Office. The filing period began on Feb. 11 and ended on March 1.

School board members serve rotating five-year terms so one of the five zones comes up for election each year. Matchell has served on the board since 2017 and currently holds the office of secretary, according to the district website, siloamschools.com.

This year's election is scheduled for May 18. The ballot is required to include a measure to approve the school's 45 mill tax rate, even though it doesn't change from year to year, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said in January. If enough people were to vote against the school tax rate, it would revert to the rate of the previous year, which is also 45 mills, so there would be no change, he said.