Sieanna Carballo named SAC Offensive Player of the Week

For the fourth time in her career, John Brown University senior forward Sienna Carballo earned Sooner Athletic Offensive Player of the Week honors, the conference office announced Monday afternoon.

In the lone match played on the week, Carballo scored a goal after dishing out a pair of primary assists in the No. 16 Golden Eagles' 8-0 thumping of Oklahoma City on March 13 at Alumni Field.

Carballo, a native of Windsor, Calif., added the ending bookmark in a lopsided score in the 62nd minute when she finished off a gorgeous combination play that started with freshman Lauren Walter coming up the left flank. Walter played a pass into freshman Gifte Pavatt, who completed the string of passes to Carballo in the box. Carballo's initial shot was saved, but the senior forward floated in a rebound service just under the bar, recording her 27th career goal.

Carballo is second on the team in goals (4), assists (3), and points (11). She now sports 72 career points in her JBU career.