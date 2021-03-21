SSHS boys soccer remains undefeated

The Siloam Springs boys soccer team remained undefeated on Thursday with a 3-0 victory at Greenbrier.

With the win, the Panthers improved to 8-0 overall and 4-0 in 5A-West Conference play as they head into spring break this week.

"We have been extremely proud of our young men this season," said head coach Luke Shoemaker. "Obviously the results have been there, but we have much larger goals and greater tests ahead. We want to continue to grow, progress, and maximize our potential heading into state. I believe we are capable of playing even better soccer and we are going to continue to work towards that."

The Panthers scored all three of their goals in the first half against Greenbrier (2-4-1, 2-3) on Thursday night.

Ivan Sandoval's goal off a Franklin Cortez assist in the third minute put Siloam Springs in front 1-0.

Cortez scored on a penalty kick in the 22nd minute for a 2-0 lead.

Sam Jackson assisted to Junior Garza on another goal in the 29th minute.

Siloam Springs 3, Alma 0

Siloam Springs scored in the opening minute of the match and added two more goals in a shutout victory over the Airedales on Tuesday at Panther Stadium.

Franklin Cortez assisted on all three Siloam Springs goals. Cortez found Ivan Sandoval for the team's first goal in the first minute.

Cortez then assisted on Ben Stratman goals in the 25th and 55th minutes.

The Panthers finished with 18 shots, including 13 on target and 70 percent possession. Alma did not record any shots.

Up next

The Panthers return to action after spring break at home against Greenwood on March 30 before playing at Russellville on April 1.