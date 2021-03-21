SSHS girls draw with Greenbrier

The Siloam Springs girls soccer team had plenty of scoring chances but couldn't notch a goal and settled for a 0-0 tie at Greenbrier on Thursday.

"We outplayed them," said head coach Abby Ray. "We just couldn't find the net. We've struggled with putting shots on frame this year. We know at this point in the season we are strong enough to outplay every team we will come against, but the question remains, can we score? That's the missing component right now."

The Lady Panthers head into spring break with an overall record of 5-2-1 and 3-0-1 in 5A-West Conference play, tied with Greenbrier for first place.

Greenbrier (5-1-1, 4-0-1) is scheduled to play at Siloam Springs on April 23.

Meanwhile the Lady Panthers are off until March 30 when they host Greenwood at Panther Stadium.

"I have confidence that this team won't take nine days off over spring break," Ray said. "They will use this time to get better individually in order to come back stronger. We are all in."

Siloam Springs 9, Alma 0

Bri Anderson and Karen Flores each scored three goals as the Lady Panthers knocked off the Lady Airedales in a 5A-West Conference match at Panther Stadium.

Halle Hernandez and Regan Riley added goals and the Lady Airedales had an "own goal."

Hernandez had two assists, while Macie Herrel, Sydney Moorman, Bethany Markovich, Jetta Broquard and Jordan Rush also had assists.

Up next

The Lady Panthers are scheduled to return to action on March 30 at home against Greenwood before playing at Russellville on April 1.