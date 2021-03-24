Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

No headline

by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader La-Z-Boy employee Joe Cvetnich receives a covid-19 vaccine from nurse Jackie Romine during a vaccine clinic at the company's Siloam Springs manufacturing facility on Friday. La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during the clinic, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.

La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Friday, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader La-Z-Boy employee Jackie Romine receives a covid-19 vaccine from nurse Eliz Reyes on Friday afternoon. La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a clinic on Friday, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.
Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader La-Z-Boy employee Jackie Romine receives a covid-19 vaccine from nurse Eliz Reyes on Friday afternoon. La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a clinic on Friday, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.
ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Post office initiative: Up rates, cut hours
by The Washington Post
Democrats push for gun control measures
by Compiled Democrat-Gazette Staff From Wire Reports
Officials: Gun bought 6 days before killings
by The Associated Press
N.Y. legislator expects long Cuomo inquiry
by The Associated Press
JPs quiz sheriff over spending flagged as 'improper' in audit
by William Sanders
ADVERTISEMENT