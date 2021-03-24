No headline

La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a vaccine clinic on Friday, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.

Janelle Jessen/Herald-Leader La-Z-Boy employee Jackie Romine receives a covid-19 vaccine from nurse Eliz Reyes on Friday afternoon. La-Z-Boy partnered with Community Clinic to provide 80 employees with a Johnson & Johnson vaccine during a clinic on Friday, according to Audra Farell, human resources manager. The company plans to continue clinics next week so more employees can have the opportunity to take the vaccine.