No headline

THEME: THE 1960s

ACROSS

1. *Kennedy and Ruby

6. Credit card acr.

9. Just in case

13. Yemeni's neighbor

14. Scheduled to arrive

15. *First full-disk image of it was taken in 1966

16. Alleviated

17. Wildfire remains

18. One born to Japanese immigrants

19. *"Catch-22" author

21. *Oscar-winning leading lady of "Mary Poppins"

23. Green or black beverage

24. Piercing woodwind

25. Mom in U. K.

28. ____ and drab

30. Good-for-nothing

35. *TV's Batman, ____ West

37. Figure skater's jump

39. Make happy

40. Hitchhiker's quest

41. *"Wilt the ____" of pro basketball

43. Femur, e.g.

44. Cut it out

46. Away from port

47. Largest organ of human body

48. Like anti-cruelty society

50. Same as #42 Down

52. Even, to a poet

53. Roaster's spot

55. *It's the loneliest number

57. *Sam Walton's company

61. *Haircut popularized by the Beatles

64. Relating to axis

65. PC brain

67. *Sting Ray and Mustang, e.g.

69. Threshing hand tool

70. *"On ____ Majesty's Secret Service"

71. Dostoyevsky's novel, with The

72. Seaside bird

73. Tibetan ox

74. Condemn

DOWN

1. *Hasbro's G. I.

2. Same as ayah

3. Four six-packs

4. Genuflected

5. Sashayed

6. Month of Purim

7. Abscess contents

8. Repair

9. Bear's den

10. Gaelic tongue

11. Meat and potato dish

12. Not that

15. Take to one's heart

20. ____ Grey and James ____ Jones

22. Noggin or dome

24. #24 Across players

25. *____ on Washington

26. Farewell in Paris

27. Address to a woman

29. Just a little

31. Young socialites, for short

32. Call forth

33. *Barbara Eden starred as one

34. *First American astronaut to orbit the Earth

36. Table in Spanish

38. Type of bargain

42. Best not mentioned

45. Ultimate goal

49. Slightly pointed on a Hobbit

51. Pro bono

54. Scratchy's nemesis

56. Chopin piece

57. Drift

58. Rod for a hot rod

59. One with pants on fire?

60. Street in Anytown, USA

61. Darkness or gloom

62. Relating to ear

63. Poverty-stricken

66. Cause of Princess' downfall

68. Pig's home