City holds open house for comprehensive plan

Community members got a chance share their input on the 2040 Comprehensive Plan in person during the first open house on March 18.

The two-hour event took place at Siloam Springs Public Library. There will be a total of three open houses. The next one will be in January of 2022 and the third one will be in March of 2022.

During the open house, participants walked around the conference room writing on some of the poster boards and placing stickers showcasing their opinions. Since the meeting was held this way, attendees received the same information, whether they came at 6 p.m. or 7 p.m., said City Administrator Phillip Patterson.

The poster boards contained the same questions as the online survey. Those who did not wish to attend could also take the survey online.

In-person attendees totaled 27, while the number of people taking the online survey on March 18 was 39, according to Dawn Warrick, Freese & Nichols project manager.

"I think it's great," said Warrick. "People are interested and are giving us good feedback so we're pleased."

The city wants as much public input as possible, according to Patterson. City staff members are encouraging stakeholders who haven't completed the online survey to take the time and do so, Patterson said. The survey is tentatively scheduled to close on April 12, Warrick said.

"The whole purpose of the comprehensive plan is to continue to get public input of the various issues that are out there, whether it be economic development, housing or roads or parks or whatever the issue is," Patterson said.

Input is necessary because the plan is for the future, Patterson said. The plan is meant to set the tone for the city, not tomorrow, but 10 to 20 years down the road, he said.

Response to the survey has been good so far, Patterson said. As of Tuesday morning, 322 people had taken the survey, Warrick said.

The next public event related to the plan will be a meeting of the Comprehensive Plan Advisory Committee (CPAC), which will take place virtually at 4 p.m. on April 21. Details on what platform will be used and how to sign in have not been provided yet, but will be available at a later date.

Marc Hayot/Herald-Leader At the open house several poster boards were set up for people to give their opinions. On this board, attendees were directed to place stickers on what they felt were the keywords that best reflected Siloam Springs' values.