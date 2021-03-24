Delaware County early voting begins April 1

JAY, Okla, -- Voters in Delaware County, Okla., who will not be able to make it to the polls on Election Day may cast their ballots at their county election board beginning April 1.

In a press release issued by Delaware County Election Board, Secretary Crystal January said early voting will be open to all voters. Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 1, and Friday, April 2, at the County Election Board located at 225 S. 5th St in Jay, the release states.

"You do not need to provide an excuse to vote early," January said. "Oklahoma allows early voting for all elections conducted through the State Election Board – from school board and municipal elections to state and federal elections. This is a great option for those who will be out of town on Election Day or who want to avoid long lines."

January reminded voters in the release that early voting is not available at polling locations, the release states. Election Day will be April 6, according to former West Siloam Springs Mayor Elaine Carr.

The Delaware County Election Board is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, the release states. For questions, please contact the election board at 918-253-8762 or [email protected], the release states.