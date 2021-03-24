Ethics Commission dismisses complaint

A complaint against Siloam Springs city board member Carol Smiley was dismissed by the Arkansas Ethics Commission on Friday.

The complaint was filed on Oct. 28 by Siloam Springs resident Larry Kenemore, according to a letter provided by Kenemore, which listed the date of the hearing.

After the commission's staff presented evidence to the commission during a closed hearing at the meeting on March 19, the commission voted 4-0 to dismiss the complaint, according to a letter from the Arkansas Ethics Commission announcing the decision. Commissioner Lori Klein was not present at the meeting.

Kenemore said he filed the complaint because he believed Smiley had broken the law when she made comments during the city board meetings on Aug. 18 and Sept. 15, which Kenemore construed as Smiley campaigning for herself.

Evidence gathered during the course of the investigation reflected that while Smiley made the statements described in the complaint, the statements did not constitute devoting any time or labor during usual office hours toward the campaigning of any other candidate for office or for the nomination to any office at either meeting, the letter states.

Likewise, there was no evidence that Smiley distributed any letters, circulars or other campaign materials at either meeting, the letter states.

Smiley said she did not believe she was campaigning, but was trying to put a positive spin over the negative comments stated about the community.

With the complaint out of the way, Smiley wants to get back to business.

"I'm just pleased that they saw that and took the action that they did," Smiley said. "I'm just glad to get this behind me and do good things for the citizens of Siloam Springs."

Kenemore said he was not surprised with the dismissal.

"You can campaign for yourself but not for anybody else," Kenemore said.