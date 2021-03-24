Sign in
February sales tax receipts up

by Janelle Jessen | Today at 4:00 a.m.

Siloam Springs sales tax receipts were up 6.97 percent, or $56,979, in February compared to the same month last year.

Sales tax receipts were $873,934 last month, compared to $816,955 in February 2020, according to the March issue of City & Town magazine. The receipts represent sales made in December.

Siloam Springs' share of county sales tax receipts were up 9.41 percent, or $36,108, last month, from $383,700 in February 2020 to $419,808 in February 2021.

City sales tax receipts are used for utility infrastructure, repayment of wastewater treatment plant bonds, the city's general fund, public safety and the street department.

A share of county sales tax receipts pays on two water utility infrastructure bonds.

Other Northwest Arkansas cities that saw an increase in sales tax receipts included:

• Bentonville, up 2.38 percent to $3.69 million

• Eureka Springs, up 3.73 percent to $215,467

• Fayetteville, up 6.85 percent to $4.82 million

• Gentry, up 7.90 percent to $124,535

• Lincoln, up 5.63 percent to $59,249

• Rogers, up 9.57 percent to $4.61 million

• Springdale, up 7.32 percent to $3.1 million.

