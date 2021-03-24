Golden Eagles fare well at first track meet

SEARCY, Ark. -- Competing in the program's first-ever outdoor track and field event, the John Brown University track and field squad captured three first-place finishes, one A Standard and a handful of top 10 finishes at the Harding Invitational on Saturday at First Security Stadium.

The men finished fourth of eight teams, scoring 38 points, while the ladies secured 33 points to finish fourth of eight squads.

Junior Allika Pearson picked up where she left off in 2020 -- capturing an NAIA A standard in the 5,000 meters with a time of 17 minutes, 14 seconds -- clearing the A standard by 22 seconds. After the first weekend of outdoor events, Pearson's time currently sits second in the nation, second only to the 15:39 mark of Emily Kearney (Milligan).

Two other Golden Eagles secured the top podium spot, including Sarah Larson's 5:03 mark in the 1,500 meter. Sophomore Will Vail's 7.05 meter long jump finish earned him first place and was just one-tenth of a meter shy of a B standard qualifier.

Junior Ryan Knight (4:25), freshman Jake Hagood (4:26) and sophomore River Baker (4:32) each scored in the men's 1,500-meter race, landing fourth, fifth and sixth places, respectively.

Junior Taylor Stone scored with a 1:06 mark in the 400 meters, while she added a helping hand to sophomore Desi Meek, freshman Anastasia Pace and junior Cassidy Valenzuela as the quartet posted a 4:28 time in the 4x400 meter relays, good enough for fourth place overall. Valenzuela and Meek also scored for the Golden Eagles in the 100 meter hurdles, with times of 16.09 and 16.13, respectively, landing the tandem fifth and seventh places.

The Golden Eagles will rest until April 3 when it competes at the Southwest Baptist (Mo.) Bearcat Invite in Bolivar, Mo. at the Orlin B. Stewart Track.