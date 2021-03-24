LOOKING BACK 25 Years Ago: Miss Dogwood crowned

50 Years Ago

From The Herald and Democrat

The John Brown University Cathedral Choir returned from a 10-day tour of the southwest Unites States.

The choir, under the direction of Dr. Mabel Oiesen, performed in 15 high schools before an estimated 10,000 students. The tour had stops in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana and south Arkansas.

More than 30 appearances at churches, high schools and colleges were squeezed into the 10-day schedule.

Two highlight performances of the tour were at the Dallas Theological Seminary and a show at the Arkansas School for the Blind in Little Rock.

Traveling with the choir was "Inner Peace," a new seven-member musical group on the JBU campus.

25 Years Ago

From The Herald-Leader

Christy Whillock was crowned Miss Dogwood 1996 and also earned the talent and interview awards at the 13th annual Dogwood Pageant.

Whillock, 21, of Fayetteville, is a senior at the University of Arkansas. This is the fifth year the Dogwood Pageant has been a preliminary for the Miss Arkansas pageant, which is part of the Miss America Scholarship pageant system.

Whillock wowed the audience with a tap performance of "Puttin' on the Ritz."

Natalie Smith, 21, of Fayetteville, was first runner-up, while Amy Linimon and Denver Norsworthy, both of Fayetteville, were second and third respectively.

Kendi Hall, 16, of Siloam Springs, was crowned the 1996 Young Miss Dogwood.

10 Years Ago

From The Herald-Leader

A $1,000 fine for dangerous and vicious dogs gained the blessing of the Siloam Springs Board of Directors.

Agreement on the fine came while directors discussed a proposal to ban specific breeds of dogs from the city. Directors voted to approve the fine on first reading. For the proposal to become an ordinance, it must be approved on three readings.

The breed-specific ban, which was on the agenda, died for lack of a motion, City Clerk Peggy Woody said. The ban would have outlawed pit bull breeds.

"City code does not impose a waiting period for reconsideration of agenda items that do not receive a vote by the Board of Directors," City Attorney Jay C. Williams said.

If the amended dangerous and vicious dog ordinance gets final approved, the maximum fine for the first offense of it would be $1,000.

All repeated offenses to the ordinance would be up to a $2,000 fine. A continuous violation would be a $500 fine per day.