Obituaries for March 24

Carol Sue Daniel

Carol Sue Daniel, 72, of Decatur, Ark., died March 19, 2021 at Siloam Springs Regional Hospital in Siloam Springs, Ark.

She was born April 5, 1948 in Siloam Springs, to Leonard Harrison and Ruth Harrison. She lived most of her life in Decatur. She enjoyed watching old western movies and listening to music, especially Elvis.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Daniel; and brother, Bobby Harrison.

She is survived by two sons, Lonnie Daniel of Rogers, Arkansas, and Bobby Daniel of Decatur, Arkansas; two sisters, Nancy, and Anne; three brothers, Ronnie, Bill, and Roy; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Bell Cemetery in Watts, Okla., with Pastor Wayne Thomas officiating.

An online guest book is available at wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home of Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Virginia G. Eaton

Virginia G. Eaton, 89, of Springdale, Ark., died March 20, 2021 at the Earlene Howard Circle of Life Hospice Home.

She was born Feb. 11, 1932 at her family's home in Delaware County, Okla. She was the daughter of Henry Franklin Glenn and Gladys Moyer Glenn. She married the late William Vernon Eaton on Nov. 19, 1977. She worked as an inspector for Tyson for many years and was a member of the Faith Freewill Baptist Church in Springdale.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 2003; by two brothers, Edgar James Glenn and Forrest Henry Glenn and one sister Helen Londagin.

She is survived by one brother, Billy Dean Glenn of West Siloam Springs, Okla.; two sisters, Neva Glenn of Colcord, Okla., and Wilma Staab of Tulsa, Okla.; and her godson, Arren Bruns of Tontitown, Ark.

Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home in Siloam Springs.

Funeral Services will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, 2021 at Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Chapel in Springdale with Pastor Paul Payne officiating. Burial will be at the Bluff Cemetery in Springdale.

Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home of Springdale is in charge of arrangements.

An online guest book is available at www.backstrom-pyeatte.com.

Kathy Jean Ingle

Kathy Jean Ingle, 76, died on March 21, 2021.

She was born July 10, 1944 in Idaho Springs, Colo., to Jean Ingle and Kathryn Morgan.

She graduated as valedictorian of Sallisaw (Okla.) High School in 1962. She attended Northeastern State University and received a B.A. in Elementary Education. Her years educating were spent at Gravette (Ark.) Elementary. She went on to serve over 20 years at Garver, an engineering company, where she retired from in late 2019.

Kathy raised three sons. She enjoyed her two dogs, Snickers and Snorky, and loved to walk both. Her other hobbies included tending her flower garden, chatting at her book club, supporting Al-Anon, and writing letters to family.

She was preceded in death by her son, Bruce Ellis; and her brother, Bob Ingle.

Survivors include a brother, John Acton of Muldrow, Okla.; two sons, Steve Ellis and wife Carol of Gentry, Ark., and Tim Ellis of Gentry; six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

A private burial will take place at Wednesday, March 24th at the Gentry Cemetery.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Compass Fellowship NWA Church, located at 207 W. U.S. Hwy. 412 in Siloam Springs.

Flowers and condolences may be sent to the address of her eldest granddaughter, Desiree McCain, at 13746 Cozy Corner Road, Siloam Springs, AR 72761.

Marian Elaine Hovie Ritz

Marian Elaine Hovie Ritz, age 88, was born October 17, 1932, in Comstock, Nebraska, to Conrad and Grace Guilford Hovie. She was the youngest of five children, all born in the same house. She died peacefully at home, surrounded by her husband and all six children, in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, on March 20, 2021. She died believing in her Savior and ready to meet Him.

Following her father's death in 1937, the family moved to California to find work. She lived in various towns in California through the war years, until her mother's death in 1946. She then returned to Comstock, Nebraska, to live with her sister, Joyce. The summer following her graduation from Comstock High School, she attended Kearney Teacher's College. That fall she taught K-8 in a one-room school house in Brownlee, south of Valentine, Nebraska. The next year she taught at the Longwood School outside Comstock, Nebraska.

Marian was united in marriage to her high school sweetheart, Arthur Charles "Bud" Ritz on June 29, 1952, and lived on a farm southeast of Comstock.

In 1960 Bud, Marian and their four young children, Monica, Laura, Tom and Linda, moved to Siloam Springs, Arkansas. Later, two more children, Steve and Stacy, were born. Marian held several jobs: first as a secretary at the Moss Insurance office, then in the loan department at the new Arkansas State Bank, and finally, after 32 years of working as the secretary at Siloam Springs High School, she retired in 1995.

Marian was active at the First Christian church, teaching Sunday School and singing in the choir. She and Bud were the first leaders of the Prairie View 4-H Club. The things she loved included landscaping her yard with flowers and rock, decorating her house, and playing cards. She also enjoyed pie and coffee, listening to music and opening her home to many people. She had a gift for making each and every member of her family feel special. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren will remember her New Year Eve's parties, popcorn, playing cards and the very special Christmas Eve celebrations.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Arthur Charles "Bud" Ritz; children: Monica and Don Rone of Cave Springs, AR; Laura and Jim Hall of Fletcher, OK; Tom and Chelli Ritz of Gentry, AR; Linda and Dan Huenefeld of Aurora, NE; Steve and Annie Ritz of Siloam Springs, AR; Stacy and Charles Slaughter of Fayetteville, AR: Grandchildren: Robert (Amanda), Nick (Nuresha), and Nate (Lindsay) Rone; Lori Hall (John) Hancock, Erin Hall (Joe) Dudkowski, and Alan (Jennifer) Hall; Erich (Stephanie), Justin, and Lezlie Ritz; Cora Huenefeld (Laban) Njuguna, Cody (Chelsea), Caleb (Mariette), Caden (Ashli), Conrad, and Carson (McKenna) Huenefeld; Peter (Jadyn), Jacob, Micah, and Zach Ritz; Brittany Clark (Chris) Chandler, Levi (Brooke), and Trenton Slaughter; and 29 great-grandchildren. Sister-in-law Carolyn Ritz Moravec and husband Ernest of Morrill, KS; sister-in-law Maxine Ritz Lewin and husband Byron of Aurora, NE. Also many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Wendell Hovie and wife Jeanie, sister Joyce Matheson and husband Sherman, sister Inez Padham and husband Clarence, sister Lorraine Moss and husband Mike; grandsons Jacob and Joshua Ritz, and Troy Arthur Hall.

Visitation will be held at Community Christian Fellowship in Siloam Springs on March 27, 2021, beginning at 1:00. Service at 2:00. Following the service, there will be further visitation with the family. Burial will be in Comstock, NE.

Marian's wishes were for memorials to be distributed among several community organizations in Comstock, NE. Send memorials to Terry Drake, 46331 804A Rd., Comstock, NE 68828.

PAID OBITUARY

Lawrence William Casper Squire

Lawrence William Casper Squire, 74, of Kansas, Okla., died March 22, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 8, 1946 in Leach, Okla., to Jacob Andrew Squire and Etta Bell Denwalt Squire. He and his family moved back to the area in 1966 and he remained here for the rest of his life. He retired from Flint Ridge POA, where he worked in maintenance.

He was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred O'Field, Loretta Mayhew, Lorinda Squire, Patricia Squire and Emma Carolyn Squire; and brothers, Jacob Alvin Squire and Thomas Lewis Squire.

He is survived by two brothers, Roy Leon Squire and wife Sharon of Eucha, Okla., and Clifford Andrew DeWayne Squire of Kansas, Okla.; and sister-in-law, Wanda Faye Squire of Kansas, Okla.

The family will announce memorial services at a later date.

An online guest book is available at www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

Wasson Funeral Home in Siloam Springs, Ark., is in charge of arrangements.

Ralph Charles Wilkin, Jr

Ralph Charles Wilkin, Jr., 83, of Siloam Springs, Arkansas died March 22, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 5, 1937 in Denver, Colorado to Ralph and Marie Wilkin, Sr. He was raised by his aunt and uncle Mildred and Bob Hormell. Ralph married Sue Greer Lindgren in 1982. He was a retired Air Force veteran, he flew on a B-52 crew in Vietnam. He also retired from Jet Stream Plastics. Ralph drove race cars, designed robots, won sailboat championships, and was such an incredible trombone player that he played with Woody Herman and Glenn Miller in Las Vegas. He was a member of Sager Creek Community Church and was an incredible loving husband and father.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his aunt and uncle, and one daughter, Misty Lindgren-Threatt.

Survivors include his wife Sue of the home; his children, Charles Wilkin and wife Mindi of Tulsa, Oklahoma, John Mark Lindgren of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Heather Lindgren-Wilkin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas and Jada Marie Wilkin of Siloam Springs, Arkansas; grandchildren, Adia Threatt of Austin, Texas, Dakota Dunn of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Darian Wilkin and wife Marie of Denver, Colorado, Paizley Garrett of Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Cruz Wilkin of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Makenzie Pohlenz of Tulsa, Oklahoma and Laurel Pohlenz of Tulsa, Oklahoma; great-grandchild, Evi Dunn; and sister, Phyllis Hottman of Riverside, California.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 28, 2021 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Siloam Springs, Arkansas. To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wassonfuneralhome.com.

PAID OBITUARY

