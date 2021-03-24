Sign in
SGA students raise $1,000 for pregnancy center

Today at 4:00 a.m.

Students at Sager Classical Academy collected more than $1,000 -- mostly in change --to support local Choices Pregnancy Services.

The entire SGA student body was invited to join the "Baby Bottle Boomerang" fundraising event the academy's host church, Community Christian Fellowship, participates in annually. In just three days, the nine classes filled 50 baby bottles with donations, totalling more than $1000. The money will help purchase supplies such as diapers and wipes, for expectant mothers through Choices Pregnancy Services.

"I was expecting maybe two bottles per class. The winning class gave 18 bottles full and was rewarded with doughnuts," said first grade teacher Jenny Wallis.

Part of Sager Classical Academy's mission is to serve its community by helping others. In the fall, one sixth grader led the initiative for the school to collect One Bag meals for the Manna Center to help provide Thanksgiving meals to families in the community. Classes frequently create cards for Kind at Heart clients. As covid-19 regulations lift, the school looks forward to organizing larger service projects.

