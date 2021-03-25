Sign in
High school boys teams honored

March 25, 2021 at 4:00 a.m.
Photo submitted The following athletes garnered the academic award for the ninth- through 12th-grade boys basketball league of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County: Johnathon Graves, Daxton Moody, Daxton Spence, Layton Spence and Paul Tribble.

Photo submitted

The Wildcats, coached by Chris Spence, won the boys championship of the ninth- through 12th-grade Super Slam Finals of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County on March 6. Team members are: #1 Daxton Spence, #2 Mark Carnahan, #3 Paul Tribble, #4 Josh Gibson, #5 Tyler Johnson and #10 Layton Spence.

Photo submitted

The Gators, coached by Kenny Huffaker, finished boys runnerup of the ninth- through 12th-grade Super Slam Finals of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County on March 6. Team members are: #1 Dylan Lawrence, #2 Ty Walls, #3 Tyler Wright, #4 Daxton Moody, #5 Dallion Miller, #10 Hayden Cox, #12 Tanner Kear and #13 Gabe Meehan.

Photo submitted

The Razorbacks, coached by Carlos Zeledon and Lori Sweet earned the sportsmanship award of the ninth- through 12th-grade boys basketball league of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County. Team members are: Tristen Hansen, Johnathon Graves, Sebastian Sweet, Bryston Sweet, Samuel Herndon, Luis Bercaga and Miguel Noyola.

Photo submitted

The following athletes garnered the academic award for the ninth- through 12th-grade boys basketball league of the Boys & Girls Club of Western Benton County: Johnathon Graves, Daxton Moody, Daxton Spence, Layton Spence and Paul Tribble.

