Wiggins picks up Chromebooks

Lynn Kutter/Herald-Leader

Siloam Springs Superintendent Jody Wiggins (left) picks up 80 Chromebooks from the Northwest Arkansas Education Service Cooperative in Farmington on Tuesday with help from Bryan Law (right), coop executive director. Northwest Arkansas Education Services Coop received a $450,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation for the devices, according to Law. So far, the coop has purchased 1,080 Chromebooks for 16 member districts, Law said. Larger districts received 80 Chromebooks while smaller districts received 50, he said. The laptops are targeted toward students who qualify for free and reduced lunches, whether they use them at home or at school, Law said.