Arrests and citations

March 15
• Sherry Lynn Marshall, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Amber Leigh Jennings, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.
• James Robert Dean Harrison, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Ronald Gene McNulty, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
March 16
• Matthew Ryan Ward, 19, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.
• Fide Riko Honggo, 28, arrested in connection with forgery; no driver's license.
• Tyler Aaron Logan, 25, cited in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.
• Crystal Candice Cook, 38, cited in connection with shoplifting; failure to appear.
• Jack Rendell Sawyers Jr, 50 cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.
• Christopher Jack Woodward, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 17
• Joseph, Joseph, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Anna Marie Irene Herrington, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
March 18
• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 19
• Juan Carlos Vargas, 48, cited in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.
• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with left scene of accident; failed to report personal injury.
• Trent Michael Plumlee, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Tazzman Leroy Lesh, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Colin Rea Carter, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.
• Leah Shea Haycox, 24, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.
• Bo Harley Johnson, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.
• Jean Michael Edward Thompson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Tommy Eugene Thompson, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Colin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear.
• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Carley Mae Ivy, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• James Nathaniel Pruitt, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.
March 20
• Tomie Elena Belle Labeff, 35, cited in connection with assault - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.
• Regina Yvonne Thompson, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Lydia Paige Barnett, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.
• Brandy Marie Lovegrove, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
March 21
• Jesse Caylen Childers, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.
• Wayne Alan Lewis, 35, arrested in connection with residential burglary - commercial burglary; breaking or entering; theft of property.
• Tori Dawn Kangas, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Trevor J Woodcock, 34, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.
• Tina L Truitt, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.