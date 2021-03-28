Arrests and citations

March 15

• Sherry Lynn Marshall, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Amber Leigh Jennings, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• James Robert Dean Harrison, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronald Gene McNulty, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 16

• Matthew Ryan Ward, 19, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Fide Riko Honggo, 28, arrested in connection with forgery; no driver's license.

• Tyler Aaron Logan, 25, cited in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Crystal Candice Cook, 38, cited in connection with shoplifting; failure to appear.

• Jack Rendell Sawyers Jr, 50 cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 17

• Joseph, Joseph, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Anna Marie Irene Herrington, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 18

• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 19

• Juan Carlos Vargas, 48, cited in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with left scene of accident; failed to report personal injury.

• Trent Michael Plumlee, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tazzman Leroy Lesh, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Colin Rea Carter, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Leah Shea Haycox, 24, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Bo Harley Johnson, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jean Michael Edward Thompson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tommy Eugene Thompson, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Colin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear.

• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carley Mae Ivy, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• James Nathaniel Pruitt, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 20

• Tomie Elena Belle Labeff, 35, cited in connection with assault - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Regina Yvonne Thompson, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lydia Paige Barnett, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandy Marie Lovegrove, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 21

• Jesse Caylen Childers, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Wayne Alan Lewis, 35, arrested in connection with residential burglary - commercial burglary; breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Tori Dawn Kangas, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trevor J Woodcock, 34, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Tina L Truitt, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.