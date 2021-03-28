Sign in
Replica edition News Obituaries Sports Best of Siloam Springs Opinion Business Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT

Arrests and citations

by From Staff Reports | Today at 4:00 a.m.

March 15

• Sherry Lynn Marshall, 38, cited in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Amber Leigh Jennings, 31, arrested in connection with failure to appear x2.

• James Robert Dean Harrison, 21, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Ronald Gene McNulty, 52, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 16

• Matthew Ryan Ward, 19, arrested in connection with terroristic threatening; domestic battering - third degree; assault on family or household member - third degree/apprehension of imminent injury.

• Fide Riko Honggo, 28, arrested in connection with forgery; no driver's license.

• Tyler Aaron Logan, 25, cited in connection with theft of property; criminal trespass/premises/vehicle.

• Crystal Candice Cook, 38, cited in connection with shoplifting; failure to appear.

• Jack Rendell Sawyers Jr, 50 cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; failure to appear.

• Christopher Jack Woodward, 31, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 17

• Joseph, Joseph, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Anna Marie Irene Herrington, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

March 18

• Michelle Leann Stine, 34, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 19

• Juan Carlos Vargas, 48, cited in connection with theft of property; fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card.

• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with left scene of accident; failed to report personal injury.

• Trent Michael Plumlee, 18, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Juvenile, 17, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Adrian Armando Hernandez, 22, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Tazzman Leroy Lesh, 26, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Colin Rea Carter, 29, arrested in connection with failure to appear; criminal contempt.

• Leah Shea Haycox, 24, cited in connection with disorderly conduct.

• Bo Harley Johnson, 37, arrested in connection with failure to appear.

• Jean Michael Edward Thompson, 25, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Tommy Eugene Thompson, 50, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Colin Ray Self, 28, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance x2; failure to appear.

• Ezequiel Jose Gomez, 24, arrested in connection with possession of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Carley Mae Ivy, 19, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• James Nathaniel Pruitt, 24, cited in connection with failure to appear.

March 20

• Tomie Elena Belle Labeff, 35, cited in connection with assault - third degree; criminal mischief in the first degree.

• Regina Yvonne Thompson, 27, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Lydia Paige Barnett, 24, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

• Brandy Marie Lovegrove, 32, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

March 21

• Jesse Caylen Childers, 23, cited in connection with failure to appear.

• Wayne Alan Lewis, 35, arrested in connection with residential burglary - commercial burglary; breaking or entering; theft of property.

• Tori Dawn Kangas, 37, arrested in connection with possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Trevor J Woodcock, 34, cited in connection with possession of a controlled substance.

• Tina L Truitt, 39, cited in connection with criminal contempt.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended for you

Infant found alive after Egypt building collapse kills 25
by The Associated Press
Active covid cases in state fall below 2,000
by Ashton Eley
5 dead in Little Rock apartment fire
by Ashton Eley
Dallas street renamed for Harding grad killed by police officer
by The Associated Press
Virus fight stalls in early hot spots New York, New Jersey
by The Associated Press
ADVERTISEMENT