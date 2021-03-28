Carnes receives All-American honorable mention honors

John Brown University men's basketball forward Densier Carnes has been selected to the Honorable Mention list of the NAIA's All-America teams, the national office announced on Thursday afternoon.

Carnes, the eighteenth student athlete in program history to earn honorable mention distinction, finished ninth in Sooner Athletic scoring this season and averaged 15.9 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists per night. On Feb. 5 at Central Christian (Kan.), the Atlanta native scored 10 points and became the thirtieth Golden Eagle in program history to cross the 1,000 point mark in his career.

"I'm so proud of Densier for earning such a special honor for a second year in a row," said head coach Jason Beschta. "Densier was asked to play an even bigger role than normal early in the season, and one of the special things about him is that he is capable of doing so many things for us – of affecting the game in so many ways. He did a really good job of being whoever we needed him to be for any given game. Densier has the ability to score on multiple levels and guard just about any position on the floor. I don't know if there is a more versatile player in the Sooner Athletic than he is.

"We can't wait to see what he will do next year as he has a chance to continue building on the excellent player he has already become."

Carnes scored at least 20 points four times in the shortened 15-game season, and was only held to under double-digit scoring once on the year. He also boasted a pair of double-doubles and shot over 45 percent on the season (74-of-163) from the field.