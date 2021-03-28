Cherokee Nation seeking nominations for National Treasure distinction

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. – In preparation for the 69th annual Cherokee National Holiday, the tribe is seeking nominations for its esteemed National Treasure distinction. The deadline for nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, June 11.

The honor of Cherokee National Treasure is bestowed upon Cherokee Nation citizens who have shown exceptional knowledge of Cherokee art and culture. The award was established in 1988 by the Cherokee Nation and Cherokee National Historical Society.

The distinguished Cherokee National Treasures actively work to preserve and revive traditional cultural practices that are in danger of being lost from generation to generation.

Nominations are accepted in nearly 30 categories, ranging from traditional foods and bow making to beadwork, basketry and graphic arts. A full list of categories and the nomination form can be found at www.Anadisgoi.com. For questions or to schedule a drop-off, please call 918-384-7730 or email [email protected]

Selected honorees will be recognized during the 69th Annual Cherokee National Holiday.

The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe's government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the Cherokees' original homelands in the Southeast.