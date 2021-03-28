JBU women clinch share of SAC title

Freshman Ryan Winingham had herself a career day -- scoring two goals and adding an assist on the first three goals of the afternoon in No. 14 John Brown University women's soccer team's 5-0 romp over Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) on Tuesday afternoon at Alumni Field.

The victory gave the Golden Eagles (8-0-0, 8-0-0 Sooner Athletic) at least a share of the 2020 Sooner Athletic regular season title -- its fifth in program history and third under head coach Kathleen Paulsen.

The Golden Eagles would have a chance to clinch the championship outright with a win or draw versus Texas Wesleyan on Saturday. Results were not available at presstime.

Junior Paige Kula racked up four assists, three as a result of gorgeous corner service, and sophomore Kiley Kilfoy and junior Maggie Bailey each recorded second-half goals in the Golden Eagles' bid to finish the regular season undefeated took one step closer to fruition.

Now behind eight consecutive wins to open a season, officially a program record, JBU has locked up the top seed of the SAC tournament (April 1-8).

Winingham helped open the scoring in the 15th minute when her header off a Kula corner service found the feet of junior Megan Hutto. Just two yards from the goal line, Hutton spun and ripped a shot into the awning goal for a 1-0 lead.

Just over a minute later, in what appeared to initially just be déjà vu, Winingham headed home her sixth goal of the season, again off Kula's corner service, doubling John Brown's lead, 2-0.

While the shots were a lopsided 11-1 in the first half, the score remained 2-0 until the 52nd minute when the Golden Eagles tallied a trio of goals in an 8:46 span.

Again off Kula's corner, Winingham went up for the header, but was denied by the only thing that stood in her way – the crossbar – but not for long as Winingham ripped the rebound past the SAGU keeper to boost the hosts' lead to three.

Bailey netted her first of the season by taking advantage of an errant ball in the Lions' box that she calmly deposited to the near left post all alone on the keeper, while Kilfoy's header was a clinical finish to the back right post from the middle of the box that began with an Alair Love service from the left flank.

While senior Caitlyn Logan did manage to make a save in each half, cementing her seventh consecutive shutout, what may be more impressive is that the Golden Eagle defense, which lowered its goals-against average to 0.13, still has yet to allow a goal during the run of play.

Zoe Bolt took the loss for the Lions (5-7-0, 2-4-0), but valiantly made five saves.

JBU welcomed Texas Wesleyan on Saturday for the regular season finale. Results were not available at presstime.

The Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament is scheduled to begin this Thursday, April 1.