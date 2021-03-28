March 28 obituaries

Gene Calico

Gene Calico, 92, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 21, 2021, at Washington Regional Hospital in Fayetteville, Ark.

He was born on Dec. 2, 1928, in Selma, Calif.

He was a 22-year veteran of the U.S. Navy. After retiring, he worked an additional 20 years at Webb Wheel of Siloam Springs.

He married Patricia Devor in May 26, 1957. The couple have four children, Steve, David, Marcus and Tina; seven grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

A memorial celebration service will take place at 4:12 Fellowship Church, located at 1950 U.S. Hwy. 412 E., at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 11.

Adam Artie Gragg

Adam Artie Gragg, 41, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 19, 2021 in Siloam Springs.

He was born Jan. 15, 1980 in Bakersfield, Calif., to Michael Eugene Gragg and Toni Rae Baughman Yingling. He moved from California and settled in Northwest Arkansas in 2005. He worked as a concrete finisher.

He was preceded in death by his father, Michael Eugene Gragg.

He is survived by his daughter, Shelby Gragg of Bodfish, Calif.; son, Kelsey Gragg of Ozark, Ark.; mother, Toni Yingling of Troy, Kan.; one grandson; and siblings, Michael Gragg, Jeffrey Gragg, Mendi Gragg Nicholas, Jenny Kennedy, Crystal Woodyard, Jackie Harris, Leila Shockey, Justin Peel, Joshua Gragg, Bessie Peel and Courtney Peel.

The family will have a memorial service at 4 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the "Boys Hole."

Joseph "Bryan" Morrison

Joseph "Bryan" Morrison, 76, of Siloam Springs, Ark., died March 25, 2021, at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale, Ark.

He was born May 23, 1944, at Smackover, Ark., to Barney "Doc" and Tiny Morrison. He married Susan Dean on July 17, 1990. He was a schoolteacher, professional logger and rancher. He was a member of New Praise Church.

Survivors include his wife Susan Morrison, of the home; children, Michael Morrison and wife Temani of Siloam Springs, and Beau Hesson of Tulsa, Okla.; grandsons, Ryan and Blake Morrison; brothers, James "David" Morrison of Colcord, Okla., and Larry Morrison and wife Pat of Siloam Springs.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Deborah "Debbie" Nielsen-Higgins

Deborah (Debbie) Nielsen-Higgins, age 66, of Siloam Springs, went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 20, 2021. Debbie was born November 11, 1954, in Siloam Springs to Billy and Joan Robison. She was a wife and mother who loved her family, friends, and the people she worked with.

Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Billy Robison and sister Sharon Dozier.

She is survived by her husband, William (Cory) Higgins, of the home; her daughters, Melissa Blackfox and Summer Harris; her mother, Joan Robison; two brothers, Billy Robison and wife Carla, and Jimmy Robison and friend Jennifer Rodie; a brother-in-law, William Dozier; her grandchildren, Natessa Yates and husband Josh, Savannah Blackfox, and Jackson Harris; great-grandchildren, Elyus, Brooks, Tyler and Trenton Yates, and Graycie Dillard; a very special friend in Gene Nielsen; numerous nieces and nephews; and too many other friends to count.

Debbie was a lifelong resident of Siloam Springs and retired as a nursing home administrator. She had worked in various positions at Quail Ridge Living Center in Siloam Springs before becoming the administrator. After Quail Ridge, she moved to Meadowbrook Nursing Center in Chouteau, Oklahoma, where she continued working as an administrator and then moved to Springdale Health and Rehabilitation Center working in various position including the administrator and financial positions before retiring.

Debbie loved her family and spent many hours with them, especially playing with the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed reading, playing video games with her husband and grandson, along with playing cards and Wahoo with her mom, dad and family.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at New Life Church, located on Cheri Whitlock Drive in Siloam Springs, Arkansas, Saturday, March 27, 2021, at 4 p.m. Face masks will be required.

We encourage you to share your most beloved memories of Debbie at Westfield Chapel Funeral Home in Springdale AR so that the family and other loved ones can always see it.

In Lieu of flowers, Cory requests you spend time with your family.

Mary Angela Clinton Wasson

Mary Angela Clinton Wasson, age 88, of Kansas City, MO, passed from this life Friday, March 12, 2021. She was born September 6, 1932, in Hot Springs, AR, a daughter of the late Raymond Garland Clinton, Sr., and Mary Selma Peterson Clinton.

Mary Ann was the widow of Field Kindley Wasson, Sr., who preceded her in death May 13, 2020. They were united in marriage April 30, 1955. A sister, Karla Searcy, also preceded her in death.

Mary Ann was a former speech pathologist for the Siloam Springs Public Schools. She was an avid shell collector and was able to achieve a personal life goal by moving to Sanibel Island, FL. She and Field enjoyed 25 years on the island prior to moving to Kansas City. She was a dear, sweet soul and will be greatly missed by all of those who loved her.

Survivors include her children, Angela Leigh Wasson-Hunt (Stuart Hunt, Lindsey Hunt Plaster/Andrew Plaster and Taylor Hunt), Field Kindley Wasson, Jr., deceased (Nancy Wasson, Elizabeth Wasson, Field Kindley Wasson, III), Karl Clinton Wasson (Ann McGowan Wasson, Michael/Mimi Wasson, Matthew Wasson Katy Wasson). She is also survived by a brother, Raymond Garland Clinton, Jr.

A private family graveside service will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, AR, by Nelson Berna Funeral Home of Fayetteville. Memorials are preferred to Bailey-Matthews National Shell Museum, 3075 Sanibel Captiva Road, Sanibel, FL, 33957.

Ruth Virginia (Brown) Wind

Ruth Virginia (Brown) Wind, 88, of Siloam Springs, passed away on March 24, 2021, at her home surrounded by her family.

Ruth was born on March 30, 1932, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was the daughter of Harvey Cole Brown and Bernadine Fauerbach Brown. She married the love of her life, the late Anthony G. Wind Jr. on June 26, 1954, in Coatesville, Pennsylvania, and who preceded her in death on March 30, 2016.

Ruth earned her certification and worked as an X-ray technician. She also worked for the Guidepost Magazine, Readers Digest, in the offices of Ethan Allen, was a driver for the Putnam County Senior Center, did housecleaning, was a cook for the Siloam Springs School District, worked for the Sager Creek Arts Center and was an Avon Lady for 35 years, earning her a membership in their President's Club.

Besides raising her nine children and being a homemaker, always ready to feed family and friends, Ruth was continually active with her children and husband in their communities. She was a member of the St. James Church Choir, she worked in the office and was a teacher for the CCD program, was a Girl Scout troop leader (for two troops at once many times), active in Cub Scouts and Boys Scouts, was a member of the Ark-Oma Whirlaways Square Dancers, the Siloam Springs Computer Club, Model Train Railroad Club, acted in plays at the Sagar Creek Arts Center and was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #29.

Ruth is survived by her children, Marie B. Wilbanks of Gentry, AR; Anthony G. Wind III of Gentry, AR; Paul H. Wind of Bella Vista, AR; Louise K. Vega of Siloam Springs, AR; Kateri B. Killman of Siloam Springs, AR; Dr. Cecelia R. Wind of San Diego, CA; Larry D. Wind of Siloam Springs, AR; and Judith Ann Wind-Walker of Ramona, CA; 15 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one son, Gregory C. Wind, and one grandson, Anthony Wind IV.

Visitation will be held at the Backstrom-Pyeatte Funeral Home on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a Rosary Service being conducted during visitation at 7 p.m.

A Funeral Mass will be held at the St Mary's Catholic Church on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion Auxiliary Unit #29, to St. Jude's Children's Hospital, Hope's Kitchen or to the Friends of the Siloam Springs Library.

