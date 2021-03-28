Men rally in second half to beat Lions

A shocking first half goal carried Southwestern Assemblies of God (Texas) into the intermission with a lead, but sophomore striker Jacob Zamarron scored two goals in the second half, willing the John Brown University men's soccer team to a 2-1 come-from-behind win on Tuesday afternoon against the Lions at Alumni Field.

Entering the match 8-0-0 all time against the Lions, the Golden Eagles (4-4-1, 4-4-0 Sooner Athletic) did what they usually do in the particular matchup – shoot early and often. This time, however, despite a 12-3 shooting advantage after 45 minutes of play, it was the visiting Lions that enjoyed a 1-0 lead at halftime.

In the 32nd minute, SAGU played a short corner kick before delivering a low service into the box. Alejandro Herrerra's pass to Jadhel Hill left unmarked just a yard from the goal line was too much to overcome as the SAGU forward tapped in his second of the season – placing John Brown on its heels.

While unable to best Julio Guevara in the first half, the hosts got to work quickly in the second half.

In the 60th, Zamarron snuck behind the Lion defense and freshman Erik Diaz's blistering pass to Zamarron at the back post was tapped in – leveling the contest at one.

Ten minutes later the field tilted even further as Guevara was booted from the contest after tackling sophomore Oscar Carballo on the breakaway, earning a "last man back" expulsion from the contest. Carlos Elam donned the mitts for the visitors, but with only 10 players and a striker in goal, it was only a matter of time until the Golden Eagles converted on the opportunity.

That moment came in the 81st minute when Diaz played into Zamarron on the left side, finishing off a give-and-go. Zamarron turned to goal and unleashed a 20-yard strike from the left elbow of the box that sank just below the crossbar on the near side of goal – placing John Brown ahead 2-1, and for good.

Diaz's assists were his first collegiate points at JBU, while Zamarron scored his third game-winner of the season, and the eighth game-winner of his career.

Shot finished 28-6 in favor of John Brown, while Southwestern A.G. recorded eight saves between Guevara, Elam and a defensive clearance off the goal line. Jens Keemers picked up the victory with two second-half saves.

John Brown held an incredible 18-3 advantage in corner kick opportunities.

The Golden Eagles were scheduled to return to action Saturday at home against Texas Wesleyan. Results were not available at presstime.

The Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament is scheduled to begin this Friday with the quarterfinals round.