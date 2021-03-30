JBU announces public vaccine clinic on Wednesday

John Brown University announced today that vaccines are available at a clinic scheduled for tomorrow, Wednesday, March 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Participants will receive the Moderna vaccine at the Walton Lifetime Health Complex Recreation Gym.

The clinic is open to anyone in Arkansas’ current vaccine phase. Gov. Asa Hutchinson opened vaccines to everyone over the age of 16 today, March 30, but since JBU is offering to Moderna vaccine, the clinic will only be open to those over the age of 18, according to Julie Gumm, marketing and communications director. Appointments are required.

Participants will be emailed a form to fill out and bring with them to the clinic and should expect their appointment to take 30-45 minutes.

The second dose of the vaccine will be administered at JBU on April 30.

Public parking is available near the north WLHC Community Entrance on West Valley Drive. A campus map is available at https://www.jbu.edu/about/visitor-information/