No headline

by Deb Harvell, Monica Hooper | Today at 2:30 a.m.

THEME: SCIENCE 101

ACROSS

1. Type of tide

5. Sin over tan

8. Schooner pole

12. Part of temple floor plan

13. Made a basket

14. *Main artery in the body

15. *____-carotene

16. Swear, not curse

17. Reputation-damaging gossip

18. *Physicist of theory of relativity fame

20. Salty drop

21. Turn upside down

22. Mark on Pinterest

23. *Everything around us

26. Porch in ancient Greece

30. Not St. or Blvd.

31. Percussion instrument

34. "Aim High... Fly-Fight-Win" org.

35. Walks like Long John Silver

37. "Dog ____ dog"

38. Like TV or phone in 2021

39. Measuring roll

40. Catch in a net

42. Gorilla or orangutan

43. Pull-over parkas

45. *One of B-vitamins

47. Anger

48. Open disrespect

50. Full of excitement

52. *Explanations that can be tested and verified

55. Words to live by

56. Sword handle

57. Large West African republic

59. "Encore!"

60. Unrivaled

61. From a second-hand store

62. Cleopatra's necklace

63. Second solfa syllable, pl.

64. Makes stitches

DOWN

1. Pick up a perpetrator

2. Dueling weapon in "The Three Musketeers"

3. ____ Spumante

4. Treat for Dumbo

5. Witches' get-together

6. Egg-shaped

7. Made with stitches

8. *Product of mass and velocity of an object

9. *Equals length times width

10. *Alpha Centauri A., e.g.

11. Toni Morrison's "____ Baby"

13. Like rheumy eyes

14. On the move

19. Four-eyes' gear

22. Short for "politician"

23. Tiny European republic

24. Type of flu

25. Moderato, e.g.

26. ToupÈe spot

27. *Scientist Newton

28. *Wrist bones

29. More than occasional

32. Department store department

33. "Pow!"

36. *Mendeleev's ____ table

38. Bake, as in eggs

40. Make bigger

41. Persnickety

44. *Ar, inert gas

46. Bad blood

48. Use a shoe polish

49. *Smallest units of life

50. Jason's ship

51. Wheel inside old clock

52. God of thunder

53. Alleviate

54. Boatload

55. Tom of "Tom and Jerry"

58. Dog tags

