No headline

THEME: SCIENCE 101
ACROSS
1. Type of tide
5. Sin over tan
8. Schooner pole
12. Part of temple floor plan
13. Made a basket
14. *Main artery in the body
15. *____-carotene
16. Swear, not curse
17. Reputation-damaging gossip
18. *Physicist of theory of relativity fame
20. Salty drop
21. Turn upside down
22. Mark on Pinterest
23. *Everything around us
26. Porch in ancient Greece
30. Not St. or Blvd.
31. Percussion instrument
34. "Aim High... Fly-Fight-Win" org.
35. Walks like Long John Silver
37. "Dog ____ dog"
38. Like TV or phone in 2021
39. Measuring roll
40. Catch in a net
42. Gorilla or orangutan
43. Pull-over parkas
45. *One of B-vitamins
47. Anger
48. Open disrespect
50. Full of excitement
52. *Explanations that can be tested and verified
55. Words to live by
56. Sword handle
57. Large West African republic
59. "Encore!"
60. Unrivaled
61. From a second-hand store
62. Cleopatra's necklace
63. Second solfa syllable, pl.
64. Makes stitches
DOWN
1. Pick up a perpetrator
2. Dueling weapon in "The Three Musketeers"
3. ____ Spumante
4. Treat for Dumbo
5. Witches' get-together
6. Egg-shaped
7. Made with stitches
8. *Product of mass and velocity of an object
9. *Equals length times width
10. *Alpha Centauri A., e.g.
11. Toni Morrison's "____ Baby"
13. Like rheumy eyes
14. On the move
19. Four-eyes' gear
22. Short for "politician"
23. Tiny European republic
24. Type of flu
25. Moderato, e.g.
26. ToupÈe spot
27. *Scientist Newton
28. *Wrist bones
29. More than occasional
32. Department store department
33. "Pow!"
36. *Mendeleev's ____ table
38. Bake, as in eggs
40. Make bigger
41. Persnickety
44. *Ar, inert gas
46. Bad blood
48. Use a shoe polish
49. *Smallest units of life
50. Jason's ship
51. Wheel inside old clock
52. God of thunder
53. Alleviate
54. Boatload
55. Tom of "Tom and Jerry"
58. Dog tags