Baseball goes 1-1 at Prairie Grove tourney

PRAIRIE GROVE -- Siloam Springs' baseball team played a doubleheader Saturday, winning one and losing one at the Jarren Sorters Memorial Baseball Tournament hosted by Prairie Grove.

Siloam Springs 14, NWA Hornets 4

In the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, the Panthers rolled to a 14-4 victory over the NWA Hornets. Siloam Springs racked up six runs in the bottom of the first inning. Elijah Coffey walked and Gavin Henson singled. A run scored on a Hornets' miscue with J.P. Wills batting. He eventually walked and Ryder Winfrey was hit by a pitch. Brayden Fain reached on an error and a run walked in with Christian Ledeker, drawing a pass on ball four.

A second run scored on a walk and a third on a pickoff throw to first. Nathan Lee got credit for pushing a run across by walking with the bases loaded as did Coffey who got beaned. The sixth run scored on a passed ball before the Hornets got out of the inning.

The Hornets tightened up their defense after that. The teams traded runs with Siloam Springs, holding a 7-1 advantage going into the bottom of the third. The Panthers added a pair of insurance runs on Wills' double only to give up two runs to make it 9-3 after four innings.

The Panthers put the game away in the bottom of the fifth with four straight doubles. Coffey led off with a double. Henson plated him with a solid hit into deep right center. Wills found the same spot to drive in a run. Jacob Gilbert blasted a shot into the right corner driving in the Panthers' 14th run.

Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle admitted the Panthers were "a little bit thin" with pitching in the second game of the doubleheader, yet was pleased with the hitting and some timely defense when they caught the Hornets in base running errors.

"We came alive and swung the bats a lot better in the second game," Hardcastle said. "J.P. Wills and Nathan Lee came in and got outs for us on the mound."

Prairie Grove 6, Siloam Springs 2

Siloam Springs broke a scoreless game in the top of the fourth when catcher J.P. Wills drew a walk followed by singles from Jacob Gilbert and Andrew Pilcher. Pilcher drove in the run, but Prairie Grove starter Casey Shipley, who earned the win, struck out the next two batters to limit the Panthers to a single run. Shipley recorded 11 total strike outs through six innings for the Tigers (11-1).

Prairie Grove answered in a big way, producing a six-run effort in the bottom of the inning.

Connor McTaggert started the spurt with a leadoff walk, but was thrown out at second when Davis Stephens hit into a fielder's choice. Siloam Springs couldn't take advantage of the break because the Panthers next walked Ty Estepp although they put themselves in position to ease out of the inning when Christian Ledeker, throwing in relief, struck out Rhett Marrell.

The next seven batters got on base for Prairie Grove as the Tigers found their groove, aided greatly by the Panthers' inability to catch a fly ball.

Conner Hubbs' shot into right field landed for a double and tied the game.

"It all starts somewhere. That was a routine fly ball. We should have caught it, but it dropped," said Siloam Springs coach Alan Hardcastle.

Sloan Smith, who went 2-for-4 with a double, drove in the go-ahead run, pushing Prairie Grove in front, 3-1. Shipley was hit by a pitch and Ryder Orr walked loading the bases for senior Jackson Sorters, younger brother of Jarren Sorters, who passed in 2016 one month before his 16th birthday after a courageous battle with childhood cancer.

Pilcher took the mound as the third Panther pitcher of the day, issuing a walk and yielding another run. McTaggert reached on an error with two more runs scoring and the Tigers led 6-1. Pilcher gave up another walk to load the bases before inducing a groundout to get the Panthers off the field.

The Panthers got one run back in the fifth one back-to-back singles by Nathan Lee and Elijah Coffey. The run scored when Gavin Henson made contact and a throw went past first with the Tigers trying for a double play.

Controversy occurred in the top of the sixth with two runners aboard for the Panthers. Ledeker reached on a fielder's choice when a throw to second appeared dropped. However, a base runner was ruled out, prompting Panther fans and Hardcastle to object.

"The umpire saw it as he didn't have a transfer on it," Hardcastle said. "Then we had a called strike three at the plate and the inning's over."

The bases would have been loaded and Nick Driscoll went down at the plate to end the threat.

Pilcher and Brayden Fain were both 2-for-3 for the Panthers.