City holds Kite Day at airport

Siloam Springs residents will have the chance to come out and fly kites during Kite Day on April 3.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at Siloam Springs Municipal Airport.

This year's Kite Day will offer kits for kids to make kites and then fly them, as well as a touch-a-truck event with vehicles from the fire police and street departments, said Ashley Davis, recreation coordinator.

There are also plans by airport manager James Harris to have some airplanes out for kids to see, Davis said. They will not be able to touch the planes, but they will be able to get pretty close, Davis said.

"We had an idea to bring a fire truck out," said Davis. "I reached out to different departments and they were on board."

Kite Day has been an annual event for several years, Davis said. Last year the event was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.

The city will have safety protocols in place regarding the pandemic, Davis said. Attendees will be asked to social distance and wear masks, Davis said.

Precautions may be subject to guidelines issued by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who said Monday he would let the mask mandate expire, but hasn't made an official announcement regarding the mandate, according to an article in the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Tuesday. Davis did not say whether the city would still require masks for the event if the governor lifts the mandate.

There are no age limits for Kite Day and there will be fun for everyone, Davis said.

"We're just excited to be able to host another great outdoor event for families," Davis said.