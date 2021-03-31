HEALTHY LIVING: Northwest Health celebrated physicians on Doctor's Day during National Physicians Week

Delivering medical care during a global pandemic has required teamwork at the highest level, and doctors are fundamental to this effort. As the country celebrated Doctors' Day on March 30, during National Physicians Week, Northwest Health would like to recognize the heroic work of all physicians.

The covid-19 pandemic called upon the expertise and skills of our local physicians and many more in the larger medical community who have worked to detect, treat, cure and develop vaccines against this highly infectious disease.

Life has been disrupted by lockdowns, quarantines and restrictions but chronic diseases and medical crises have kept going.

Doctors on the medical staff at Northwest Health have been steadfast partners supporting the safety and wellness of patients and our community. They've helped hospitals adapt practices as more is learned about the virus, its treatment and the prevention of spread.

Their knowledge and skills helped those patients who visited our Emergency Departments and were admitted to our hospitals last year.

While we cared for many covid-19 positive patients, routine care also continued. Women delivered their newborns, medical emergencies were treated, surgeries were performed and a myriad of other medical concerns were addressed. Many providers adapted to new practices, using tele-visits to ease access. The patients visiting our clinics were seen in a safe environment to get care for chronic conditions and routine checkups.

During National Physicians Week, March 25-31, please join us in reaching out to the physicians you know to say thank you. This week we acknowledge their contributions, sacrifices, skills and unwavering concern for patients.