Letter to the editor

Demonizing Democrats

Through a constant barrage of lies and rhetoric designed to ignite the fears of White Christian militias, Christian Nationalist leaders and many Republican politicians succeeded in inciting the first battle of the new Civil War.

Evangelicals began demonizing Democrats years ago. Mike Huckabee claimed that liberals (Democrats) for gay rights will criminalize Christianity. Pastor Robert Jeffress, "The Democrat party is a Godless party, they are a Godless party."

Tom Cotton: "Your liberal Governor may shut down your church. Many on the left have concluded that America is a flawed, irredeemable, wicked place." "(They have) that anti-American idea. America is under assault and conservatives are under attack."

Ron Wood spews lies and hate against liberals and Democrats in his columns. "The liberal media bias is based on lies fomented by wicked people." "Democrats want to push God out of the public arena. They want to govern without accountability to the Almighty. They have adopted a liberal anti-God bias."

According to the Bible these people are not Christians, they are by definition, Fascists, and the proof is open for all to see.

The Bible declares Trump is a liar and he called God a liar by claiming to be a Christian but never having asked God's forgiveness, nor repented. (1 John 1:6-10).

These Republican and Christian leaders joined with all the racist radical white supremacist Civil War idolaters in America to support and elect the most Godless, racist man in America and encouraged other Christians to ignore the God of the Bible and do likewise. (1 Corinthians 5:9-13). And like all good White Christian fascists, they hate liberal, Jewish, Muslim, left wing, atheist Democrats.

Chris Hill, founder of Georgia Security Force III% Militia, fears a government run by atheists, i.e., Democrats, and they train for house to house combat because that is where most atheists and racial minority Democrats can be found, at home with their families.

Similar White Christian Militias train with assault weapons in most U.S. states.

The fascist dog whistles fomenting fear against Jews, Blacks, Asians, Latinos, Atheists and Democrats are loud and clear to anyone who will listen.

Since Trump named Covid, the "China Virus," violence against all Asians has quadrupled.

Trump's propaganda film, shown at the Ellipse Rally on Jan. 6, subtly suggests "a small minority" of elite Jews control both the liberal media and our government.

Basic fascist tactic, divide, pit "them" against "us."