Man arrested in connection to alleged aggravated robbery

A Siloam Springs man was arrested March 25 for allegedly taking part in an aggravated robbery attempt in January.

Austin Wayne Thomas, 19, was arrested in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault, terroristic threatening and criminal mischief, according to an affidavit of probable cause written by the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred on Jan. 28 when Thomas, and two other men, allegedly tried to rob a man while he was stopped at the intersection of Annette Drive and Songbird Lane in Siloam Springs, the affidavit states. Thomas said he let one of the other men allegedly involved, identified only as I.U., use his gun, the affidavit states.

I.U. allegedly pointed the gun at the victim and demanded the victim give the men his things, the affidavit states.

At some point, Thomas told police he retrieved his gun from I.U. and allegedly got into the passenger seat of the victim's vehicle, the affidavit states. When the victim told the men he did not have anything, they told him to get out of the car, the affidavit states. Instead, the victim took off with Thomas still in the vehicle, the affidavit states.

The victim told police he drove erratically hoping to get pulled over, the affidavit states. Thomas allegedly told the victim to stop several times, the affidavit states. Thomas told police the victim said he would not stop until Thomas gave him $300 for allegedly breaking a mirror in the victim's car, the affidavit states.

They continued driving until they reached Noel, Mo., where the victim claimed he had run out of gas, the affidavit states. Thomas holstered the weapon and opened the door to get out of the car when the victim grabbed Thomas by the head and began punching him, the affidavit states.

Both men fell out of the car and the gun fell out of the holster on Thomas' waist, the affidavit states. The victim allegedly grabbed the gun and pointed at Thomas yelling at him to get on the ground, the affidavit states.

Thomas ran in the other direction as the victim attempted to subdue him by allegedly beating Thomas in the head, the affidavit states.

Thomas said he ran until he came to a random house and asked to use the phone where he called an ambulance. Benton County Sheriff's deputies questioned Thomas on Jan. 29, the affidavit states. A warrant for Thomas' arrest was issued on Feb. 23, the affidavit states.

Lt. Shannon Jenkins, Benton County Sheriff's Office public information officer, said she is not familiar with the Thomas case but said it was not uncommon for officers to not charge the suspect initially and to build their case before formally arresting the suspect.

As of Tuesday, Thomas was being held in the Benton County Jail on a $50,000 bond.